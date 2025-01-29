Before the easy availability of free-to-use game engines like Unreal Engine, would-be game developers had a problem. How do you build an entire game from scratch when you're not John Carmack? Well, you make a mod for an existing game, like the DOOM and Quake engines that Carmack was instrumental in creating. Plenty of these mods were left by the wayside, but a select few turned into commercial successes. And the best part? Because most of them are older, you don't need a super-powered graphics card to play them.

So, in no particular order, here are some of the best game mods that turned into commercial successes.

12 Insurgency

Started out as a Half-Life 2 mod before becoming a full Source Engine title