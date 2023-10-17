Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $5000 $10000 Save $5000 If you want to get the most screen real estate from your TV, look no further than this 100-inch Hisense U8 smart TV. The TV provides impressive colors, plenty of valuable smart features and now comes priced 50% less than retail. $5000 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a TV, there are a lot of great options. But if you're looking for one of the biggest, most immersive, and affordable solutions, then you're not going to find better bang for the buck then Hisense's 100-inch U8 series 4K TV.

The TV offers a massive panel, brilliant colors, and offers a load of smart features. Best of all, it comes in priced at 50% off its retail price, bringing the price down to $5000. Of course, this isn't cheap by any means, but you're getting a lot of value here if you're looking to really take things to another level with your TV viewing experience.

As far as what the TV offers, you're getting a 4K panel with ULED lighting and support for Dolby Vision that provides excellent color, contrast, and brightness. Of course, you're also going to get excellent sound reproduction as well thanks to the TV's five speaker setup that includes a proper subwoofer for crisp sounds and deep robust bass.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that this TV comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming. When it comes to controls, you can use the physical remote or take advantage of the support voice commands. You can also use the TV to control other smart home product using Amazon's Alexa.

If all of that wasn't enough, Hisense includes a two-year manufacturers warranty, so you can feel confident in your purchase. So if all of this sounds like the TV for you, be sure to pick one up while you can at the newly discounted price.