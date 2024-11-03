100-inch model Hisense QD7 Series QLED 4K UHD Google TV $1600 $3000 Save $1400 This 100-inch model is going to feature everything you need from a smart TV and more. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price ever at just $1,600 for a limited time. $1600 at Best Buy

You really can't ask for much more when you're getting a 100-inch TV for under $2,000. This model is not only large, but it also delivers when it comes to image quality and features. For a limited time, you can grab this TV from Best Buy for just $1,600, which is $1,400 less than its original retail price. Furthermore, this is the lowest price we've seen for this TV, which makes it an excellent time to buy.

What's great about the Hisense QD7 series TVs?

Source: Hisense

This TV looks great thanks to its QLED panel that delivers fantastic colors and contrast. Not only that, but the TV also offers excellent performance numbers as well, with a native refresh rate of 144Hz and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology. These features are great if you're someone that likes to watch fast action sports, or play video games.

And while it's 4K resolution means things look crisp, even older programs can look good too, thanks to the TV's built-in 4K AI upscaler. In addition, you also get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, along with Dolby Atmos for audio as well. And perhaps the most important is going to be the TV's software, with Google TV providing a smooth menu UI, along with easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this TV if you're looking to go big and bring the theater experience home. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can check out some other TV options as well.