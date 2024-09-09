100-inch model Hisense QD7 Series QLED 4K UHD Google TV $2000 $3000 Save $1000 A massive TV that's also getting a giant discount. For a limited time, you can score this fantastic TV with a $1,000 discount. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy

There are lots of TVs out there, but there are only so many that can really bring the theater experience home. That's where this Hisense model comes in, with its massive 100-inch screen that really takes things to another level. And while it has an original retail price of $3,000, it can now be had for far less, with a fantastic discount that takes $1,000 off. This deal is going to only be available for a limited time and can be had from Amazon and Best Buy. And you'll want to be quick because this deal appears to be quite popular, so get it while you can because this promotion won't last long.

What's great about this 100-inch Hisense smart TV?

So what do you get besides the large screen? Well, it's important to also get great audio and video quality and this TV doesn't disappoint. The TV manages to pump out excellent colors and contrast thanks to its QLED panel that can really bring your favorite TV shows and movies to life.

In addition, the TV features a 4K AI upscaler that can make TV broadcasts that aren't natively in 4K look good. It can also use this tech for older TV shows and movies as well. Furthermore, the TV also offers support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and there's even a Game Mode that can crank up the refresh rate of the TV to 144Hz.

Not only that, but the TV also makes use of AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology that will eliminate screen tearing during fast-paced scenes when gaming and connected to compatible devices. There's even a remote with a built-in microphone that can allow you to navigate menus just by using your voice.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this TV if you're looking to go big. So grab this deal while you can because it won't be around for long. Of if you need something a bit smaller and more affordable, you can always grab this 58-inch TV for just $320.