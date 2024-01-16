Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $4000 $10000 Save $6000 This massive ULED TV comes in at 100 inches, offering fantastic colors and performance. While it has a retail price of $10,000, right now, it can be had for much less, with a $6000 discount that brings it down to $4000. $4000 at Best Buy

This is the TV you want if you're looking for a massive screen with excellent image quality and sound. The Hisense U8 series TV delivers all on levels with its ULED and Quantom Dot technology. Furthermore, you won't find a better deal on such a large TV, with this 100-inch model now being discounted by $6000, dropping the price down to $4000 for a limited time.

What's great about the Hisense U8 100-inch TV?

The first and most obvious thing is going to be its sheer size. When you're looking at a TV that's 100 inches, you're going to first be overwhelmed, but after a while, you're going to love the immersion it brings when watching your favorite movies and TV shows, or playing your favorite games.

When it comes to the quality of the image, you're going to get a lot of different technologies in this TV, all working in tandem, to provide the best visual experience possible. Hisense's ULED technology provides more vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and you also get Quantom Dot technology that will take images to a whole new level as well.

The TV also offers a few different modes to enjoy your content with Filmmaker Mode that disables any additional post-processing the TV might apply so that movies can be enjoyed how they were originally intended. The TV has a Game Mode Pro which delivers a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz VRR and also offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which is perfect for reducing graphical tearing and jitters.

When it comes to convenience, the Hisense TV comes with a remote that supports voice control, making it easy to navigate and watch your favorite shows by just using your voice. With Google Assistant, you can also control other smart devices in your home, making your TV the cental hub for all smart home devices. You can also use Alexa to control the TV if you prefer that option.

Why buy the Hisense U8 100-inch TV?

Overall, you're getting a fantastic TV here with excellent visual, superb audio, and a price that comes in well below its retail. In addition to all of the above, the TV comes with a two-year warranty, providing peace of mind for your investment. Best of all, you can now save $6000 with this recent deal, which brings the TV down to one of its lowest prices for this year. But be quick because this deal won't last long.