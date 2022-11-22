Holiday season is upon us, and so are upcoming family gatherings. One of the best ways to spend this season is through watching Christmas classics on a large screen with our loved ones, and Hisense is here for the rescue. For a limited time only, during Black Friday, you can grab the 2022 Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $350 only. That's a whopping $190 cheaper than its typical price.

Hisense U6HF The Hisense U6HF offers a 50-inch screen, 4K resolution support, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus support, Fire TV content, and more. You can save $190 and buy a unit for just $350 during Black Friday. See at Amazon

If you're looking for a wide, 4K screen with built-in smarts, this is the one to pick this holiday season. Thanks to this Black Friday offer, you can save %34 on the 2022 Hisense U6HF. Honestly, it's a steal at this price. You get to enjoy your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and much, much more. With support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus, too, you can turn your living room into an entertainment hub — where all viewers get immersed into the content they're watching.

Since it's a Fire TV, you also get to take advantage of Alexa and its infinite wisdom. The included remote includes a dedicated button to trigger this virtual assistant and make voice commands. This means you don't have to manually search for your favorite shows, launch apps, or control the device. It all occurs organically and seamlessly, thanks to this handy integration.

