There are a number of factors to consider if you're shopping for a new TV. And sometimes, going with the best TV options out there, just isn't feasible. Luckily, the TV market is saturated with fantastic options that come with affordable prices and lots of features. With that said, if you're looking for something new, now's going to be the perfect time to buy, and we've found a deal so good, you're not going to want to miss it. For a limited time, you can pick up this 55-inch QLED TV for just $259.99, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about this Hisense 55-inch A76K series QLED TV?

While the price is the first thing that's going to jump out at you, Hisense's A76K series TVs also provide an excellent visual experience thanks to its QLED technology that delivers more accurate and brighter colors. In addition to its 4K resolution, you're also going to get support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, along with the brand's AI UHD upscaling technology that's great for enhancing older TV shows and movies.

While great hardware is critical, software has also become an important part of many modern TVs. Although it may seem minor, the software can really make or break the experience. Hisense TVs are powered by Google TV, which provides an elegant and easy to navigate menu system, along with access to popular streaming services and apps.

In addition, the TV also has Chromecast built-in, which means you can easily stream media from your supported smartphone or tablet to the TV, making it easy to share your favorite photos and videos. The TV can also become your smart home hub with the ability to control your connected devices by using your voice and Google Assistant. Google Assistant can also be used to control your TV, making it easier to hop straight into your favorite shows and movies.

Why buy this Hisense 55-inch A76K series QLED TV?

Overall, the Hisense 55-inch A76K series TV is going to offer great value, while also providing a pleasant experience. You're going to get great visuals, fantastic audio, and excellent support from Google TV. Best of all, you can now grab it for an absolute steal of a price, with this deal that brings it down to just $259.99 for a limited time.

If you're thinking that you need something larger, there's also a 75-inch model that's on sale right now too. While the 75-inch model normally costs $899.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that brings it down to $529.99. Of course, you're going to get the same great features as the 55-inch model, just in a larger size. Just be sure to pick these up while you can, because these discounts won't last long.