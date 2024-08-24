Hisense A6 Series Smart TV $248 $300 Save $52 A great deal on a large 55-inch LED smart TV. Not only do you get great colors and sound, but you also get access to plenty of smart features to enhance your viewing experience. $248 at Best Buy

Ready to discover a new way to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows? If you've been looking to upgrade your home theater experience, then this 55-inch smart TV from Hisense is going to be the way to go. Not only do you get a crisp image with its 4K resolution, but you also get plenty of smart features as well, thanks to support from Google TV.

Best of all, this TV is now on sale at Best Buy, bringing its price down to just under $250. While the discount isn't huge, it is one of the better discounts we've seen on this model. Since it's already pretty affordable at its regular price of $300, this small discount is just enough to really push your purchase decision over the edge.

What's great about this Hisense 55-inch LED smart TV?

Source: Hisense

As stated before, you're getting 4K resolution with this TV, which means crisp visuals to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows. And just in case the content you're watching isn't in 4K, the TV has an upscaler that will make your old shows look just as good. And with its LED panel, you're going to get accurate colors with great black levels that will really bring the picture to life.

This TV is also backed with smart features thanks to support from Google TV, which does receive updates to make the experience better. Not only will you get access to a fluid menu system, but you'll also have easy access to some of the best apps and streaming services available. And if that wasn't enough, the TV also supports DTS Virtual:X technology that provides a truly immersive audio experience.

And for those that like to game, the TV has a Game Mode Plus that can optimize the TV for the best visuals during gaming sessions with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and an Auto Low Latency mode. The remote also supports voice commands, just in case you're not in the mood to navigate the menu screens using buttons.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this TV, especially at its recently discounted price. You're getting a large 55-inch LED smart TV for just $248 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a new TV for the living room, or just need an extra for the guest room or office, grab this one while you can, because this deal won't last long.