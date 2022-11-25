Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series $469 $600 Save $131 HIsense's 58-inch TV uses the company's ULED technology for superior colors, contrast, and brightness. $469 at Amazon

Hisense is known for its large screen televisions that cost a bit less than competitors but punch way above their price class, and the company's 58-inch ULED U6 series television has been a crowd favorite. Normally priced at $600, it's now available for $469 on Amazon with Black Friday discount.

While perhaps not large enough for a large home's living room, this is an excellent option for those who live in smaller apartments, or as a secondary TV in the office or room. This model uses Hisense's ULED (Ultra LED) technology, which the company says bring superior contrast, colors and brightness to typical LED panels. So yes, while this display isn't going to best the premium OLED TVs, it's also much more affordable. And to be honest, ULED technology is good enough for most people, as it is the happy medium between the super premium OLED and the entry level LCD display technology. The ULED display supports HDR, HDR10, Dolby Visino, plus up to 600 nits peak brightness and 32 local dimming zones. At 58-inches, you'll get immersive content as long as you're not sitting further than 15 feet away. There is also motion smoothing, of couse, but we'd suggest you turn it off for movies.

What's more, the Hisense U6 has Fire TV built in, so you can access apps like Amazon Prime Video and use the voice assistant Alexa, along with any other smart TV app you can think of, directly on the television. You can also use Alexa to help you find the content you want.

With thin bezels and a metallic stand, construction is premium, making for a television that would look good in any living room, office, or bedroom.