58-inch ULED TV Hisense U6HF $320 $550 Save $230 A smart TV that offers great colors and wide range of features for a great price. Right now, you can save big as it drops to just $320 for a limited time, falling to its lowest price to date. $320 at Amazon

You don't have to spend a lot nowadays to get a good TV. This Hisense 58-inch ULED smart TV is a perfect example, offering impressive colors, resolution, and features — at a price that's really affordable. While it has a retail price of $550, we are now seeing an impressive price reduction on this model that drops it to just $320 for a limited time. That's a pretty drastic discount that knocks 42% off the original price. Of course, you'll want to be quick, because a deal like this won't last long.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

What's great about this Hisense 58-inch 4K ULED smart TV?

Source: Hisense

As far as the specifications, you're getting a large 58-inch 4K panel with fantastic colors and contrast thanks to the use of ULED technology and support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. In addition, this TV fas Fire TV built-in, with access to a variety of great streaming services like HBO's Max, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

The TV also comes with Alexa remote that provides easy access to your favorite controls just by using your voice. And if you ever want to expand the audio, you can connect to a compatible sound bar or headphones using Bluetooth. Overall, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here with this TV providing all the right features that you would want from a TV in 2024.

In addition to all of the above, Hisense also throws in a two-year warranty that will cover any kinds of defects with the product. And since this is coming from Amazon direct, you'll have quick shipping and easy returns. So if you've been looking for a new TV and didn't want to spend a lot, grab this Hisense 4K TV for just $320.

It currently has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews. You really can't go wrong here. Or if you're okay with going with something smaller, this 43-inch Pioneer 4K TV for $160 is going to be a great option too.