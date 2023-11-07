Hisense Class U7 Series TV $900 $1130 Save $230 A massive 75-inch QLED TV with excellent colors, great contrast, smart features, and more — all priced at just $900 for a limited time, which brings it down to its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal. $900 at Best Buy

If you've been shopping for a TV, chances are, you've seen that there are a lot of great TVs at nearly every budget. Of course, if you're able to wait it out, there's usually always a good deal on the horizon that can save you hundreds and sometimes even thousands on your preferred TV.

With that said, we're now seeing an excellent discount on this massive Hisense 75-inch QLED TV that brings it down to its lowest price yet. Best of all, you can take advantage of Best Buy's 24-month financing option and its holiday return policy that extends returns out to January 13.

What's great about this Hisense Class U7 series TV?

Hisense's U7 series provides crisp image quality thanks to its 4K resolution and offers excellent colors and contrast with Mini-LED technology. The TV also support Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos sound, and there's even a Filmmaker mode that allows users to enjoy movies and TV shows how they were originally intended. On the opposite end, the TV also has a mode for gamers that increases the TV's refresh rate to 144Hz.

While you can control this TV using the physical remote, the unit also accepts voice controls with Google Assistant, making it easy to navigate the TV and its menu system with just your voice. In addition, you can also control connected smart home products as well with support for Amazon's Alexa. Those that are still uneasy about this U7 series TV will find comfort knowing that it comes with a two-year warranty.

Overall, you won't find a better TV for the price. You're getting an excellent TV that offers great colors and contrast, and has a wealth of great features. Furthermore, you're able to secure this TV at a fantastic price that comes in at its lowest yet at just $900 for a 75-inch model. So if this sounds like something you've been looking for, be sure to grab it while you still can.