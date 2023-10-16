Hisense A7H Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $800 $950 Save $150 A massive 85-inch TV with excellent colors, great contrast, and plenty of smart features — all coming in at just $800 for a limited time. $800 at Best Buy

TVs can be quite expensive, with some of the best models costings thousands of dollars. With that said, there's also a large selection of great TVs that can be had for a fraction of the price, like this Hisense A7 series model. This model comes with a whopping 85-inch panel, impressive colors, great smart features thanks to Google TV, and comes in priced at far less than its retail price.

For a limited time, the Hisense A7 is $150 off, bringing the price down to just $800. So if you're looking to get a lot of screen for a small price, this is the TV for you.

What's great about the Hisense A7 series TV?

The highlight of this particular model has to be its sheer size, coming in at 85 inches. This 4K TV offers vibrant colors, excellent contrast and offers support for some of the latest video technologies like HDR10 and Dolby Vision. In addition, you also get great audio from the TV thanks to support for DTS Virtual: X technology.

With Google TV you get a seamless and fluid menu system that not only provides easy access to all your favorite streaming services, but you also get impressive casting capabilities with Chromecast built in. Furthermore, you can also take control of your content with your voice thanks to Google Assistant. Overall, this is a TV that's jam-packed with everything you'd ever want and comes in at a price that's incredibly fair at just $950.

But of course, right now, you're getting an even better deal thanks to this limited time discount that knocks $150 off the retail price, bringing it down to just $800. So if you've been searching for that massive TV that's going to really keep you immersed in all your content, this is going to be it.