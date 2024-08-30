Lowest price Hisense Class UX Series 4K Mini-LED ULED Smart Google TV $2000 $3500 Save $1500 Snag this massive 85-inch TV which is perfect for bringing your movies and TV shows to life. Not only do you get excellent video and audio quality, but this TV is also now $1,500 off for a limited time. $2000 at Best Buy

There's nothing like watching your favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen. And while it might not always be practical to head to your local movie theater to catch every new flick that's coming out, there's nothing wrong with having a movie night at home — especially if your TV is big enough to really deliver that theater experience. That's where this impressive 85-inch Hisense TV comes into play, offering a massive screen and fantastic audio that's really meant to capture some of that theater magic and bring it into your living room.

Of course, large TVs like this often don't come cheap, but we are seeing a really good discount that drops the price to the lowest we've seen yet. For a limited time, this Hisense 85-inch model is seeing a steep discount at Best Buy that brings the $3,500 original price down to just $2,000. It might not be dirt cheap, but we still think this price is still pretty good, especially since you're getting so much bang for your buck.

What's great about this Hisense Class UX 4K TV?

Now, the main selling point of this TV is going to be its size, but that doesn't mean you aren't going to get lots of other great perks and features as well. For starters, this TV provides excellent picture quality thanks to its 4K ULED panel that offers bright colors and excellent contrast with support for Dolby Vision.

In addition, you're also going to get phenomenal audio as well, with the TV's seven speaker system providing an immersive and powerful audio experience that's backed by Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, the TV also offers support for FilmMaker Mode, which automatically provides the best settings for movies and TV shows so they can be enjoyed how they were originally intended.

And if you're someone that loves to play games, you'll be happy to know that this TV offers a native refresh rate of 120Hz and there's even support for Auto Low Latency Mode, VRR, and AMD's FreesSync Premium Pro technology to minimize any issues that may come from fast moving games.

With that said, the TV does also provide a fantastic media experience thanks to its support for Google TV. With Google TV, you'll have access to a fluid and updated menu system that not only looks good, but also provides easy access to all your favorite streaming services. And you can even navigate the menus using hands-free controls with Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Overall, this is a fantastic TV with lots of great features for a fair price. The discount that we're seeing now won't last long so be sure to pick this TV up while it's on sale. You can score a $1,500 discount just by checking out without any additional coupon codes needed.