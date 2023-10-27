Hisense A7H Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $750 $950 Save $200 A massive 4K TV that's perfect for the home or office. With this recent deal, the TV is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $750 for a limited time. $750 at Best Buy

We're still a month away from Black Friday, but the deals are already in high gear thanks to early Black Friday sales with plenty of savings on all your favorite products. If you've been looking to get yourself a new TV and wanted something big that's not going to cost a lot of money — this deal's for you.

Right now, you can save $200 on this 85-inch Hisense TV. Although that may not sound like a lot when it comes to a discount, you're going to be able to pick up this massive TV for just $750, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the Hisense A7H series TVs?

Hisense has been building TVs for quite some time and offers a wide range of models. A7H series TVs provide excellent visuals with smart features using Google TV at affordable prices. You get a sharp 4K LED panel that provides great colors and contrast with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.

With Google TV built in, you get a beautiful and fluid menu system with support for popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and more. In addition, you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet with Chromecast built-in. The remote also comes powered with Google Assistant, providing users the option to control the TV with voice.

Overall, this is a strong entry that offers a lot of value. So whether you're looking for a new TV for home or need something massive for the office, this is great option that won't cost you a lot of money. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.