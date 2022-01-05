Hisense unveils new Mini LED TVs and budget-friendly 4K models at CES 2022

If you’re looking to get an affordable 4K smart TV this year, chances are you’ll find the perfect candidate for your living room in Hisense’s newly unveiled TV lineup. At CES 2022, the Chinese electronics maker showcased its 2022 lineup of smart TVs, which include new Mini LED models and feature-packed affordable 4K options.

The U9H is the most premium offering in Hisense’s 2022 TV lineup (via Reviewed). It features a 75-inch 4K display with Mini LEDs. The panel is capable of reaching 2000 nits of brightness and features more than 1,280 local dimming zone. Meanwhile, the 120Hz refresh rate, auto low latency mode, Game Mode Pro and variable refresh rate (VRR), and FreeySync make the U9H a solid option for gamers. The U9H features built-in speakers on the front and bottom of the TV with Dolby Atmos support. It will be available later this summer for $3,199.

Next up, the U8H series succeeds the last year’s U8G and brings improvements like increased brightness up to 1500 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ support. Like the U9H, the U8H also features Mini LEDs, delivering superior brightness and enhanced contrast than the U8HG. The TV also has in-bezel microphones with far-field voice capabilities, Google Assistant built-in, and Alexa support. The U8H series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes starting at $1099 this summer.

The U7H series is aimed at those looking for a budget-friendly TV for gaming. Instead of Mini LEDs, you get a QLED panel with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate support. In addition, it also offers features like FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ support, “ultra-high speed HDMI,” and Dolby Atmos support. The U7H series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes starting at $799 later this summer.

Finally, we have the A7H, A6H, and A4H lineups catering to the budget-conscious crowd. The A7H and A6H run the latest Google TV interface while the entry-level A4H series has Android TV installed. The 85-inch A7H offers a 4K resolution and will be available for $1,699. The A6H series, on the other hand, comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 70-inch screen sizes and starts at $299. Lastly, the entry-level A4H series is limited to Full HD resolution and will be available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes starting at $199. The A-series will go on sale later this spring.