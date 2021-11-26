Upgrade to a QLED TV from Hisense starting at just $399 this Black Friday

Hisense has become a popular name in the TV industry over the past couple of years. TVs from the brand are available at affordable prices and offer a good set of features. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on TVs from bigger brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, you will be perfectly happy with a TV from Hisense for a fraction of the price. This applies even if you’re looking for a premium TV with the latest technology. The ULED series from Hisense that is essentially a QLED TV is now on sale across various sizes. The 50-inch QLED TV normally retails for $499 but is down to $399 thanks to Black Friday sales. The biggest savings are on the 75-inch variant though which is almost $500 lesser than MSRP at $799. If you’re looking for a large-sized TV that doesn’t break the bank and offers excellent picture quality with QLED technology, you can surely pick this one up and you won’t be disappointed.

Hisense QLED 4K TV The Hisense 4K QLED TV is available in various sizes so pick the one that you need! The biggest 75-inch variant is the one with the most discount, while the 55-inch variant provides the best value.

This is a 4K TV that has a QLED panel with Dolby Vision support. Since the TV uses QLED technology, the contrast levels are going to be better than your conventional LED TV. At this price point, it’s quite nice that you’re getting a QLED panel. The refresh rate of the panel is 60Hz so while content like TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos will look just fine, the TV isn’t really meant for gaming. You can, of course, plug your PC or a gaming console into this TV but your frame rates will be limited to just 60Hz. It is a Smart TV though that comes integrated with Amazon Alexa.

Important services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc. are obviously supported. Hisense also gives you a nice 100-day risk-free trial where if you’re not satisfied with it, you can return it without any issues. If you’re looking to buy a new TV for your home or office on a tight budget, we would recommend you get this QLED TV over a generic LED TV since the picture quality is going to be better, although the price might be a few dollars more. The Hisense 4K QLED TV is available in various sizes, so you can pick the one that’s best suited for the environment you’re going to put it in.

