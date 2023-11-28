Hisense U6HF $450 $750 Save $300 A fantastic TV that delivers excellent image quality, great sound, and has plenty of smart features like easy access to popular video streaming services. Right now, you can score this TV for a fantastic price that drops it down to its lowest ever. $450 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab a new TV, there are plenty of great options in 2023 without going for one of the best TVs on the market. Of course, if you have the budget for it, go right ahead. But if you're looking to buy something good, that's also going to perform well and not break the bank, this Hisense model is the perfect choice.

For a limited time, you can grab this 65-inch Hisense U6HF series TV for just $450. As far as what you're getting, the TV features ULED technology for great colors, contrast, and brightness. In addition, the TV also supports Dolby Vision, HR10, and HDR10 Plus and offers brightness up to 600 nits with 32 local dimming zones.

When it comes to the menu system, Hisense is getting support from Amazon with Fire OS. This menu system is fantastic, with its easy to navigate menus and simple access to downloadable apps like Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. While you can use the physical remote to navigate, you can also rely on Amazon's Alexa, providing access to excellent voice assistant services.

Overall, this is a pretty good TV that offers a lot of bang for the buck. While there are more expensive models, this one hits the sweet spot with its original retail price, and it becomes an absolute steal when you have a huge discount like in today's deal. So be sure to grab this TV while you can and save big.