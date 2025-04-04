Backing up your PC and other devices has been a practice since the middle of the 20th century with the advent of magnetic tape storage, though one could argue it all started with punch cards. These tapes were colossal storage devices compared to USB and M.2 SSD drives of today and stored very little, with a capacity of just a couple of megabytes. This was a marvel at the time, but you couldn't even fit a three-minute .mp3 music track on one. We've passed through the ages with hard drives, floppy disks, solid-state storage, and the cloud.

How we've stored backups has certainly evolved, but unlike other innovations, it's recommended to use a variety of mediums for storing backups — tapes, hard drives, SSDs, the cloud, and more can play pivotal roles in a 3-2-1 backup strategy. What has changed with these technologies is the amount of data that can be stored. Hard drives can be found at your favorite retailer with capacities of more than 20 TB per unit. NAS and storage servers can boast a lot of room for storing just about everything from your digital life.

Our data needs have evolved

We'll create a lot of data in 2025