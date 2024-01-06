Key Takeaways Hitachi's creation of the first 1Mb memory chip in 1984 was a groundbreaking achievement in technology despite its relatively small storage capacity compared to today's standards.

The development of the chip was followed by competing memory chips from Fujitsu, Mitsubishi, Toshiba, and IBM, triggering a global race among technology companies to bring innovative products to market.

The chip's circuitry, at 1.2 microns wide, was considered highly advanced at the time, but technological advancements have far surpassed this level in the years since.

Memory is important for almost any modern-day device, but back in the day, computers measured their memory in bytes and kilobytes, not megabytes and certainly not gigabytes. Japan had cemented its supremacy in memory chips in the 80s with its 64K memory chips, capable of storing roughly 8KB of memory total. Later, Japan again went ahead with its 256K DRAMs, a technology we still use today, capable of holding roughly 32KB. However, in 1984, Hitachi went further, announcing on Jan. 6 that it had created the world's first 1Mb memory chip, which measures out to roughly 128KB today.

The history of the 1Mb chip

The company introduced its memory chip at the International Solid State Circuits Conference that year, which took place from Feb. 22-24. This was a chip four times denser than any other memory chip at that time, though it was quickly followed up by competing memory from Fujitsu, Mitsubishi, Toshiba, and American-owned IBM. It was difficult for any company to achieve a chip with one megabit of storage, as The New York Times put it:

"Increasing wafer ''yield'' means eliminating dust and other contaminants, which particularly affect chips as densely jammed with circuitry as the megabit. To pack enough memory cells on its chip, I.B.M.'s model has circuitry about 1.2 microns wide - or about a fiftieth of the width of a human hair. On circuitry that thin, a speck of dust looks like a boulder blocking the electronic road."

1.2 microns today is 1,200nm, which is something that we have well and truly surpassed on a technological level. While that was 40 years ago, to see it described as a marvel of technology "densely jammed with circuitry" is humorous, given what we have in 2024. Memory size, in particular, has exponentially increased in recent years, with a few hundred megabytes to a gigabyte or two being the gold standard in even the early 2000s.

With this advancement, though, American technology companies felt compelled to push the envelope further. While Japanese companies reined supreme for years to come in many aspects of technology, it sparked a global race to bring new technology to the market quicker and in better ways than competitors had.