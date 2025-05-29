Summary Hitman: World of Assassination Episode: Sapienza is free on Steam until May 30th.

The sale only includes the Sapienza episode; purchase the main game package to access all of the content.

You can play the Sapienza episode alongside the "Starter Pack" with training missions, all for free.

Have you given the Hitman games a try before? If you haven't, now would be an excellent chance to give my favorite stealth series a try. One of the episodes for Hitman: World of Assassination has become free to keep forever for a limited time, but before you get too excited, there's just one little catch you'll need to wrap your head around before you're met with disappointment.

Hitman World of Assassination Episode: Sapienza is free until May 30th

Source: Steam

If you're in the mood for a new game ahead of the weekend, Steam has just the thing for you. Until May 30th, you can trot over to the Hitman: World of Assassination Steam page and grab the Sapienza episode for free. Once it's in your library, it's there forever; no take-backsies. You'll need to scroll down a little (past the demo and the main packages) until you see Sapienza.

Okay, so here's where things get a little confusing. It's crucial to realise that this sale isn't for the whole game. Hitman: World of Assassination's content structure is a little different from most games, in that you can technically start playing for free at any time. The free version is called the "Starter Pack" and only contains free seasonal content and the training missions. The idea is that you play the Starter Pack for free, then purchase either individual packs piecemeal or grab bundles with a bunch of content rolled in.

The package that's now on sale for a limited time, the Sapienza episode, is a single sliver from the larger game. As much as I'd love IO Interactive to put a $70 title up for 100% off, you're only getting the Sapienza episode with this sale. That means, if you only grab the Starter Pack and the Sapienza episode (both of which are free right now), you'll have the training missions plus the following content to play:

• Campaign mission “World of Tomorrow” • Bonus missions “The Icon” and “Landslide” • Over 50 challenges • Access to live content and contract creation

Also, because you're getting a single add-on episode and not the full World of Assassination game, you won't have access to either VR modes or the roguelike "Freelancer" mode. If you want to check out that content, you'll need to purchase the main World of Assassination package (not just Part One).

Phew. See what I mean about not getting your hopes up? At the very least, this is a great way to test out Hitman on something more than just training missions and see if it's to your liking. And given how it's one of my fave stealth games of all time, I'd say it's well worth a shake, even if the content distribution system is confusing at best. Even better, our sister site TheGamer ranked Sapienza as the second-best Hitman: World of Assassination level, so you're not getting the dregs with this deal.