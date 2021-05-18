Android 12 Beta 1 will soon be available for the Nokia X20

Google just released the first Android 12 beta build for the Pixel lineup, and it packs a ton of new features. The update includes a new “color extractions” feature that changes the system’s theme based on your current algorithm, a dynamic lighting feature, a Quick Wallet Access feature on the lock screen, and much more. While these features are currently only available on Google Pixel devices, you’ll soon be able to try them out on your Nokia X20.

HMD Global has announced that it will be launching its Android 12 developer preview program for the Nokia X20 soon, giving early adopters and developers a chance to experience Android 12 ahead of the stable rollout. Once HMD Global’s developer preview program is live, Nokia X20 users will be able to download the first Android 12 beta build on their devices and provide crucial feedback through the Nokia community forum. Developers who’re interested in joining the forum can register through the MyPhoneApp available on their Nokia X20.

Additionally, HMD Global has revealed some key features that will be available on Nokia devices running Android 12. These include AVIF image support, audio-coupled haptic feedback for immersive gaming and audio experiences, refreshed app launch animations and improved privacy and security features.

If you’re interested in learning more about all the new features introduced in the first Android 12 beta, make sure you check out our announcement post. For more details on everything announced during the first day of Google I/O 2021, check out the rest of our coverage by following this link. We’ll update this post as soon as HMD Global’s Android 12 developer preview program is live. Make sure you check back for Android 12 beta 1 download links for the Nokia X20.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and ASUS have also announced similar Android 12 developer preview programs for a handful of devices.