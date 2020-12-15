HMD Global announces U.S. e-commerce store for Nokia devices

If you’ve procrastinated to buy a gift for the upcoming holidays, HMD Global has you covered. The company now has an online store for Americans to purchase Nokia-branded devices and accessories, allowing consumers to do some last minute gift shopping for friends and family.

HMD Global is positioning the new e-commerce store as a way to make further inroads in the U.S. with its well-rounded lineup of devices. The timing of the store’s launch is certainly no accident. With the holidays right around the corner, HMD Global said consumers can order a Nokia device or accessory by December 18 and receive it before December 25, so you better act fast if you still need to get a Christmas gift.

Why get a Nokia-branded phone? Well, HMD Global points to a Counterpoint Research study that found Nokia devices are trusted by consumers, thanks to the company’s commitment to delivering timely security updates. The same study found that consumers are also satisfied with the quality of Nokia smartphones designs, which undergo rigorous testing before they reach consumer hands. “HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, is the only manufacturer to offer regular OS updates and security patches to entry-level open market smartphones, each of which comes with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates,” HMD Global said in a press release.

If you’re curious about what HMD Global has to offer, the company has released plenty of devices this year in the U.S. Their highest-end offering is the Nokia 8 V 5G UW (also known as the Nokia 8.3 5G). There are many other choices on Nokia’s website, including the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia C2 Tennen, which is only $69.

HMD Global’s lineup of devices covers just about every price range, so you should find something in your budget. As we said, the online store also offers accessories, including the truly wireless Power EarBuds, which retail for $99. You can visit the Nokia e-commerce store at Nokia.com/phones.