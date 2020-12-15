HMD Global launches Nokia 5.4 with an HD+ hole-punch display, Snapdragon 662, 48MP cameras for 189 euros

It has already been four years since Nokia re-entered the smartphone market after their Microsoft-sponsored decline. HMD Global, the Finnish company that manages the Nokia brand, now has a diverse lineup of smartphones. They announced the mid-ranger Nokia 5.3 in March 2020 and even though the launch in other markets including India was delayed due to COVID-19, HMD is now back to launching more devices. They announced the Nokia C1 Plus for Europe yesterday and are now introducing the Nokia 5.4, flagging off their “x.4” lineup for 2021.

The Nokia 5.4 brings many visible changes over the Nokia 5.3. Most evidently, you see a hole-punch display now on the front. Meanwhile, the design on the back hasn’t changed significantly, but HMD Global is offering the smartphone two new colors inspired by the Nordic sky — a bluish Polar Night and a purplish Dusk.

The camera array on the Nokia 5.4’s back appears unchanged in terms of design, but the primary camera has been upgraded from a 13MP sensor to a 48MP sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the display is utilized for a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone features a variety of new camera features such as a 24fps cinematic video mode with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 60fps recording on Full HD, EIS, and OZO spatial audio recording.

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 64GB and 128GB options along with an expansion slot for microSD cards up to 512GB. The battery inside the Nokia 5.4 is rated at 4000mAh and the phone supports charging at 10W.

In terms of software, the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is part of Google’s Android One program and is guaranteed to get at least two platform updates alongside security updates for a total of three years.

Price and Availability

Nokia 5.4 will be available in Europe starting at a price of €189 for the 4GB/64GB model. It will be available in other markets including India, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas soon.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications