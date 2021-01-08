HMD Global’s Nokia 6.2 successor will retain the headphone jack

After launching the Nokia 2.4, Nokia C1 Plus, and Nokia 5.4 late last year, HMD Global is now gearing up to launch a successor to the Nokia 6.2 from 2019. As per a recent leak, the upcoming device will feature a slightly updated design, a larger display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Much like its predecessor, it will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The leak in question comes from renowned leaker @OnLeaks, who has also shared some high-res renders of the Nokia 6.2 successor. As you can see in the attached renders, the device will look largely the same, except for some minor changes on the back panel. It will feature a 6.45-inch flat display with a waterdrop-style notch, which is slightly larger than the 6.3-inch panel on the Nokia 6.2. Thanks to the bigger display, the device will have a larger footprint. It will measure 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.2mm.

As far as the changes on the back panel are concerned, the device won’t feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, it will retain the centered circular camera module. The device will feature a quad-camera setup and, as a result, the LED flash will be moved from inside the camera module to its own dedicated spot underneath it. The fingerprint scanner on the Nokia 6.2 successor will be integrated with the power button on the right edge of the device. The device will also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left edge.

The leak further reveals that the Nokia 6.2 successor will feature a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, sandwiched between the speaker grille and primary microphone. And it will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge. While HMD Global hasn’t released any information about the device so far, the leaker claims that it should launch by April this year. We currently have no information about the device’s marketing name, but it will most likely be called either Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4.