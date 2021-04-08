HMD Global’s new Nokia phones offer Android 11 on a budget

Nokia made a comeback to the smartphone market four years ago. The brand inarguably lags far behind its former legacy as the world’s biggest phone brand, but its commitment to a bloat-free user experience has helped it maintain a distinct identity, especially in the entry-level and budget segments of the smartphone market. HMD Global, the company that revived the Nokia brand, is now launching six new smartphones across different price segments and a pair of wireless TWS earphones. With this launch, HMD is moving away from its conventional decimalized naming and embracing an alphanumeric naming with the new Nokia X series with X10 and X20, the G series with G10 and G20, and the C series with C10 and C20 that are launching today.

The new X series caters to users seeking a premium experience in the mid-range market with features like three years of Android version updates, ZEISS lenses to enhance cameras, and the promise of 5G connectivity. The G Series offers a more neutral mid-range experience extending a promise of three-day-long battery life and two platform updates. Lastly, HMD targets first-time smartphone consumers with the C series. The following parts of this article talk about all of these smartphones in detail.

Nokia X10 and X20

The Nokia X10 and X20 are the top-of-the-line models among the ones that HMD Global is launching today. The two smartphones boast ZEISS lenses for better camera performance. The X20 features 64MP quad cameras, while the Nokia X10 comes with 48MP quad cameras. Besides the differences in the primary camera sensors, both phones feature a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the X10 and the X20 come with a 6/67-inch Full HD+ display with a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera. The resolution of the cameras does differ on both devices.

The new Nokia X series phones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, which offers 5G connectivity in the budget segment. Besides, you get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 512GB. The two smartphones pack a 4470mAh battery along with 18W charging support. HMD Global claims two-day battery life for these devices.

The Nokia X10 and X20 feature a dedicated Google Assistant button and come with NFC. Both of these devices also support AR Core for augmented reality applications and among the devices certified by Google for its Android Enterprise Recommended. The two smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box when it comes to software, and Nokia promises to deliver three generations of Android version updates. This means the Nokia X10 and X20 will be upgraded to Android 14.

Find complete specifications of the Nokia X10 and X20 below:

Specification Nokia X10 and X20 Dimensions & Weight 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1mm

X20 : 220g

: 220g X10: 201g Display 6.67” Full HD+ hole-punch display

1080 x 2400 pixels resolution

450 nits (typ.) peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM & Storage X20: 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB

MicroSD card support up to 512GB X10: 4GB/128GB

6GB/64GB

6GB/128GB

MicroSD card support up to 512GB Battery & Charging 4470mAh battery

18W charging Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) X20: 64MP primary camera with ZEISS optics

5MP ultrawide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor X10: 48MP primary camera with ZEISS optics

5MP ultrawide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) X20: 32MP selfie camera X10: 8MP selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

3.5mm headphone jack Audio aptX/aptX HD/aptX Adaptive for Bluetooth

OZO audio for video recording Connectivity 5G sub-6GHz, LTE, and GSM with 4×4 MIMO

802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android One with Android 11

Guaranteed updates till Android 14 Other Features NFC (eSE supported)

FM radio

Google AR Core supported

Android Enterprise Recommended

Dedicated Google Assistant button

Nokia G10 and G20

The Nokia G10 and G20 are relatively less powered than the X series phones. The G series is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC and is, therefore, limited to 4G connectivity. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a V-shaped notch.

Besides a 48MP primary camera, the Nokia G20 features a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera. The Nokia G10, on the other hand, only features a 13MP triple camera setup lacking the ultrawide camera that the G20 features. On the front, both phones feature 8MP cameras for selfies.

HMD Global claims three-day battery life for the G10 and the G20 thanks to the 5050mAh battery. The smartphones only get 10W charging support.

While there is a Google Assistant button on these smartphones, you also get NFC for contactless transactions in certain regions. Lastly, the phones are IPX2 certified, which means the device may survive after being splashed with water but only at certain conditions.

Here are the Nokia G10 and G20 specifications:

Specification Nokia G10 and G20 Dimensions & Weight 164.9 x 76.0 x 9.2mm

G20 : 197g

: 197g G10: 194g Display 6.5” HD+ display with a V-notch

20:9 aspect ratio SoC MediaTek Helio G35 RAM & Storage G20: 4GB/64GB

4GB/128GB

MicroSD card support up to 512GB G10: 3GB/32GB

4GB/64GB

MicroSD card support up to 512GB Battery & Charging 5050mAh battery

10W charging Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) G20: 48MP primary camera, f/1.79 aperture

5MP ultrawide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor G10: 13MP primary camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 8MP on both Port(s) USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

3.5mm headphone jack Audio OZO audio for video recording (only Nokia G20) Connectivity CAT4 LTE

802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android One with Android 11

Guaranteed updates till Android 13 Other Features NFC (certain markets only)

FM radio

Dedicated Google Assistant button

IPX2 rating

Nokia C10 and C20

The Nokia C10 and C20 and the most affordable smartphones in the series. The Nokia C series isn’t new as HMD Global had launched the Nokia C3 previously. The new C series phones are designed to offer a pleasant experience to first-time smartphone users. While the Nokia C20 supports LTE connectivity, the Nokia C10 is limited to 3G+ or WCDMA.

The C10 and Nokia C20 use a quad-core and an octa-core chipset from Unisoc, respectively. They come with either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, which indicates the market that HMD Global wants to target with these devices. The two smartphones feature 6.5-inch HD+ displays with a 5MP selfie camera that is also useful for unlocking the phone since there is no physical fingerprint scanner.

The two smartphones feature single 5MP rear cameras and come with 3000mAh removable batteries. Both of these devices run on Android 11 (Go edition). Unlike the other two series, Nokia does not claim to offer a certain number of Android version upgrades to these phones but promises two years of security updates.

Find the Nokia C10 and C20 specifications below:

Specification Nokia C10 and C20 Dimensions & Weight 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm

191g Display 6.5” HD+ display with a V-notch

20:9 aspect ratio SoC C20: Unisoc SC9863a with octa-core CPU @1.6GHz C10: Unisoc SC7331e with quad-core CPU @1.3GHz RAM & Storage C20: 1GB/116GB

2GB/32GB

MicroSD card support up to 256GB C10: 1GB/16GB

2GB/16GB

2GB/32GB

MicroSD card support up to 256GB Battery & Charging 3000mAh removable battery

5W charging Security 2D Face unlock (no fingerprint scanner) Rear Camera(s) 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera(s) 5MP selfie camera Port(s) Micro USB 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity C20: CAT4 LTE

802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS/AGPS C20: WCDMA (3G)

802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS/AGPS Software Android 11 (Go edition) Other Features FM radio

Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-205) TWS

Along with the smartphones, HMD Global has also announced a pair of TWS earphones called Nokia Lite Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earphones come with mm drivers with a claimed frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz. Each earbud is equipped with a 40mAh battery with a promised battery life of 6 hours, while the carrying case has a 400mAh battery with a battery life of up to 30 hours. Therefore, the total battery life per full charge is 36 hours, which is excellent for TWS earphones. The carrying case features a USB Type-C port for charging.

The earbuds are available in Polar Sea and Charcoal color variants.

Price & Availability

The Nokia X20 will be priced at €349 (~$415) and will be available in various markets starting May 2021. The X10 will be available at a starting price of €309 (~$368) starting June 2021.

The Nokia G20 can be bought for a starting price of €159 (~$189) in different markets globally from May 2021 onwards. The G10 will retail starting at €139 (~$165) from April 2021 onwards.

The Nokia C20 (~$106) will be priced starting at €89 and available from this month onwards. The C10 will be available starting June 2021 for €75(~$89).

The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available starting mid-April for €39 (~$47).

Note: The prices may vary according to the market and may not correspond to direct conversion to native currencies from Euros.