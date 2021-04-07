HMD Global rolls out Android 11 to Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.3

Last month, HMD Global rolled out the stable Android 11 update to the Nokia 3.2. This month the company is bringing the latest Android 11 software to two more phones: the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 8.1.

In a forum post over at Nokia Community, the company has announced the stable Android 11 update rollout for the Nokia 8.1. It was already possible to enjoy Android 11 on Nokia 8.1 through a leaked internal beta build. But of course, many of you were waiting for the company to release a stable build, and at long last, HMD Global is finally bringing the latest version of Android to the masses.

In the first wave, the update will be rolling out in 9 markets, including India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Macau, Nepal, and the Philippines. The staged rollout will begin today, with the update first being made available to 10% of the user base, followed by a wider rollout next week. Details about the wave 2 countries will be shared soon by the company.

HMD Global has also started rolling out the stable Android 11 update to the Nokia 2.3. Similar to the Nokia 8.1, the new software update will be delivered in two waves. The first wave will see the update going live in 16 countries, with the OTAs being pushed to 10% of the user base starting today. The full rollout will complete by April 12.

#Nokia2dot3 users, say hello to Android 11 👋​ Your device is ready for all the latest software features. What will you do first with the upgrade? Let us know below 👇 pic.twitter.com/OWyeyWIAg3 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 7, 2021

Nokia 2.3 Android 11 update — Wave 1 countries Bangladesh

Cambodia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Latvia

Laos

Lithuania

Macau

Malaysia

Nepal

Norway

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Vietnam

Launched in January last year, the Nokia 2.3 is an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global, offering a modest hardware package and a clean software experience at an affordable price. As part of the Android One program, the device was promised to receive two major upgrades. The device already received its first platform update in the form of Android 10 last year. The Android 11 will most likely be the last Android this phone receives. However, the phone should continue to receive monthly security updates till 2023.