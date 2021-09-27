HMD teases its first tablet, which could be the Nokia T20
HMD Global has been producing phones under the Nokia name for several years now, from flagship-class devices to revivals of 2000s-era feature phones. However, the company has yet to produce a Nokia-branded tablet, and now HMD is teasing a tablet launch on Twitter set for October 6th.

The official Twitter account for Nokia Mobile, owned by HMD Global, posted a tweet earlier today teasing a new tablet product. The tweet reads, “Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet. Coming 6.10.21,” with the side profile of a tablet visible next to the HMD-made Nokia 3310.

Even though HMD isn’t saying much, early retail listings spotted by NokiaMob reveal additional details. The tablet will likely be called the Nokia T20, with a 10.36-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Two variants will be available: one with Wi-Fi only, and one with 4G connectivity through a SIM card slot.

UK pricing for the 4G tablet is believed to be £202 (around $280) including VAT, and £168 (roughly $233) without VAT. The Wi-Fi version will be £185 ($257) with VAT and £154 ($214) without. Given the pricing and known hardware specifications, it seems this will be a budget tablet competing with devices like the Amazon Fire HD 10, Galaxy Tab A 10.1″, and Realme Pad.

Only time will tell if HMD Global can make a compelling Android tablet, especially given the company’s recent struggles with updating its phones.

