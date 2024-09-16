This article is sponsored by Hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

When it comes to taking photos or videos, your phone is one of the most advanced tools that you have in your arsenal. It’s always there and always ready whenever you need it, and with the constantly improving qualities of phone cameras, it’s also capable of taking some beautiful photos.

But while your phone may be state-of-the-art, there are still gadgets and tools, such as the Hohem iSteady V3, that allow you to take your mobile photography and videography experience to the next level.

What is the Hohem iSteady V3?

The Hohem iSteady V3 is an innovative smartphone gimbal that combines smart stabilization technology with a slew of intelligent features. It allows you to effortlessly take photos and videos anywhere while still delivering a great-looking and fantastically stable image.

This foldable gadget enhances the way that you can use your phone for taking videos and photos thanks to its use of cutting-edge tech such as AI-powered tracking, gesture controls, fill lights, remote control capabilities, and much, much more.

Next level stabilization

When it comes to a smartphone gimbal, it can be as advanced as you want, but that doesn’t matter if it’s unable to keep your phone stable as you film. Thanks to the innovative iSteady 8.0 technology you get with the Hohem iSteady V3, however, this isn’t a concern.

This is because the Hohem iSteady V3 uses three-axis stabilization, which the company has been busy refining for a decade now. This includes elements such as better refined gyroscopic sensors, motorized adjustments, and updates to the iSteady stabilization algorithm itself, culminating in steady, shake-free stabilization that you can easily take with you.

AI-powered tracking

For something a bit more cutting-edge, the Hohem iSteady V3 also comes with a magnetic AI tracker at the top of the gimbal. The fact that this AI tracker is magnetic allows you to effortlessly change its orientation when filming using your phone’s front or rear camera without having to worry about misplacing it at any point.

But what does this AI tracker actually do? Quite a lot, actually. For one, the Hohem iSteady V3’s AI tracker allows you to use gestures to control your filming without having to manually walk up to your phone and try and adjust things yourself.

For example, the Hohem iSteady V3 is capable of recognizing one hand gesture to begin AI tracking and another gesture to stop it. Similarly, there is a gesture you can use to adjust the composition of what you are filming when using AI tracking.

This brings up another big feature in the Hohem iSteady V3’s AI tracker, which gives it the ability to consistently track a person as they move without the need for any additional peripherals or apps. Once you start the tracking process with a hand gesture, the Hohem iSteady V3 will seamlessly follow you around a scene as you move, keeping you in place for easy filming.

To make things even better, the Hohem iSteady V3 even uses AI-driven facial recognition in order to make sure that it is consistently tracking the same person. This allows you to film around other people without fear of the tracking getting confused, making the Hohem iSteady V3 perfect for filming anytime and anywhere.

Simple-to-use app integration

While the Hohem iSteady V3 has a huge range of features you can use without downloading the Hohem Joy app, if you really want to get everything out of it that you can, then using the Hohem Joy app is not only intuitive and easy but also a great way to really make the most of everything the Hohem iSteady V3 has to offer.

The Hohem Joy app integrates seamlessly with the Hohem iSteady V3 and includes a huge number of options to control the parameters of your shooting. The interface is easy to use and laid out much like your regular camera app, but with additional buttons around the border to give you absolute control over your photos and videos, such as shutter speed, ISO, resolution, frame rate, and more.

You can also make the most of features unique to the Hohem iSteady V3 using the Hohem Joy app, such as the Creative Studio, which provides shooting tutorials and ideas based on your situation or environment, as well as gesture controls, AI tracking settings, and even video templates to easily make breathtaking videos.

All-in-one gimbal (portable and foldable)

The design of the Hohem iSteady V3 is another highlight of the gimbal. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit seamlessly into your hand while also containing a wealth of additional useful features.

For instance, the Hohem iSteady V3 comes with a built-in extension rod so you can easily use your camera from a distance, as well as a built-in tripod so you can capture stable footage on any surface that you might want. On top of this, the Hohem iSteady V3 comes with a 1/4” screw hole that allows you to mount additional extension rods to it if you so wish.

The Hohem iSteady V3 itself is quite compact and incredibly lightweight, allowing you to easily fold it up and fit it into your bag with minimum effort.

All-day battery life

On top of all this, the Hohem iSteady V3 also comes with an impressive battery that is capable of a maximum working time of as much as 13 hours. That’s enough time to use the Hohem iSteady V3 for an entire day of shooting and still have battery left, though it is worth mentioning that this time is dependent on what features you use. The fill light or AI tracking features, for instance, both have an impact on battery capabilities.

Possibilities for more

Historically, Hohem has had a good track record when it comes to updating its gadgets and software, meaning that while there is a lot that the Hohem iSteady V3 can do right now, there’s always the possibility for these features and capabilities to grow or expand in the future.

Turn your phone into something special

As you can see, when it comes to taking better photos and videos with your phone, the Hohem iSteady V3 is there to elevate them in every way. Whether you’re looking for advanced stabilization technology, AI-powered features, or a powerful app to back it all up, the Hohem iSteady V3 has everything you need to take your photos from something dull to something truly amazing.