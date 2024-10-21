This article is sponsored by hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

In the world of mobile content creation, shaky footage can ruin what would otherwise be a perfect shot. Whether you're a travel vlogger capturing your latest adventure, a social media enthusiast trying to take your content to the next level, or just someone who loves to record family memories, having the right gear can make all the difference.

The hohem iSteady X3 SE is a compact yet powerful gimbal stabilizer designed specifically for iPhone users, offering advanced stabilization technology, ease of use, and a range of features that let you capture every moment with professional quality.

With its detachable remote control, long battery life, and seamless integration of the hohem Joy App, this gimbal stabilizer is ideal for anyone, from beginner vloggers to seasoned content creators.

Between 16 October to 31 October, 2024, you can get an additional 5% off the hohem iSteady X3 SE using code AHY9BYVE. And if you purchase via Amazon, there's an extra 20% off coupon you can apply, taking the final price down to $48.74!

Why should I use a gimbal stabilizer?

Hohem iSteady X3 SE $65 $70 Save $5 $65 at Amazon

A gimbal stabilizer is a game-changer for anyone looking to capture smooth, professional-quality video footage. Handheld shooting often leads to shaky video, especially when you're on the move. Whether you're walking, running, or just trying to hold your phone steady for a long period, natural hand movements can cause unwanted shakes.

A gimbal stabilizer, like the hohem iSteady X3 SE, uses advanced stabilization technology to keep your footage smooth and steady, making it ideal for travel vloggers, action-packed filming, or even casual family videos.

Using a gimbal stabilizer allows creators of all levels to achieve smoother, more professional-looking video with less effort, making it an essential tool for anyone serious about capturing high-quality footage.

Take control from a distance with the detachable remote controller

If you're on a solo trip, hiking through stunning landscapes, and you want to capture a wide-angle shot of yourself against the breathtaking scenery, it can be difficult to achieve without a gimbal stabilizer. With the hohem iSteady X3 SE's detachable magnetic remote, you can easily set up your iPhone on the gimbal and control it from up to 32.81 feet away.

No need to rely on timers or awkward setups—just position the camera, step into the shot, and take the perfect photo or video. It’s also great for capturing family gatherings, as you can get everyone in the frame without having to dash back into position.

One of the many features of the iSteady X3 SE is its advanced iSteady 8.0 3-axis stabilization technology, which ensures smooth footage even when you're on the move. Whether you're jogging through the city or jumping during an energetic vlog session, this gimbal has your back. For travel vloggers who thrive on adventure, this means you can capture dynamic shots while hiking, running, or exploring without worrying about shaky footage.

The stabilization is also a game-changer for action-packed videos—imagine creating flawless, cinematic scenes without the need for heavy, expensive equipment.

Portable, foldable, and perfect for on-the-go creators

One of the biggest concerns for travelers and on-the-go content creators is portability. The hohem iSteady X3 weighs just 0.79 lbs and is designed to fold into a compact, pocket-sized gadget. This means it can easily fit into your backpack, making it the perfect companion for those spontaneous trips or outdoor shooting sessions.

Whether you're navigating crowded city streets or hiking through remote landscapes, this lightweight gimbal won’t weigh you down, making it an essential tool for content creators who love to explore.

Unleash your creativity with the hohem Joy app

For those who love experimenting with different shooting modes, the hohem Joy app offers a range of creative possibilities. With features like AI tracking, gesture control, and a variety of pre-set templates, the app allows you to get creative without the steep learning curve.

Imagine capturing smooth panning shots of your kids at the park using gesture control, or having the app automatically track your movement while you vlog about your day. These tools help bring your content to life and add a professional touch without needing hours of editing.

Long battery life for full-day shoots

Battery life is often a concern for anyone recording long-form content or live streaming. Thankfully, the hohem iSteady X3 SE comes equipped with an impressive 11-hour battery life on just a 2-hour charge. Whether you're live streaming an event, vlogging your entire day, or capturing content for a full-day shoot, this gimbal will keep going as long as you do.

You won't have to worry about your stabilizer running out of juice just as you’re about to film that perfect sunset shot.

Beginner-friendly and budget-conscious

If you're new to using gimbals, the thought of complex controls and settings might feel intimidating. The iSteady X3 SE eliminates that fear by being incredibly easy to use, even for first-timers. With intuitive controls and a design focused on ease of use, this gimbal is ideal for beginners who want to create smooth, professional-looking footage without a steep learning curve.

Plus, it’s budget-friendly, making it an excellent choice for those who are just starting their content creation journey but don’t want to compromise on quality.

High payload capacity: With many smartphones getting bigger and heavier, you might wonder whether a gimbal can handle your device. The hohem iSteady X3 SE is built to support larger phones, with a payload capacity of 0.66 lbs. This means it can hold even the latest iPhones, providing stability and security while you shoot. For those who are switching between different devices or upgrading to larger-screen phones, this gimbal ensures you won’t be left behind.

Horizontal and vertical switching: Whether you’re shooting a YouTube video in landscape mode or capturing Instagram Stories in portrait mode, the iSteady X3 SE allows you to seamlessly switch between the two orientations. This feature is incredibly useful for social media content creators who often need to adjust their shots depending on the platform. Switching modes is quick and hassle-free, letting you focus on your content rather than fiddling with settings.

A game-changer for mobile content creators

The hohem iSteady X3 SE offers a detachable remote, advanced stabilization, lightweight design, and impressive battery life, meaning you can capture professional-grade footage without the bulk or hassle of traditional camera gear. Whether you’re a seasoned vlogger or just starting out, this gimbal offers all the tools you need to take your videos to the next level.

If you’re ready to elevate your mobile content creation, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is the perfect companion to help you capture every moment, effortlessly.