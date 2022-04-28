This is what the hole-punch and pill design could look like on the iPhone 14

Despite it being around half a year away from official release, we already know a lot about the iPhone 14. This upcoming lineup will reportedly bring some notable design changes to select models’ fronts. If the rumors were to be accurate, the regular iPhone 14 models will stick to the same notch we know and love. However, the Pro variants could feature a hole-punch and pill design. The hole-punch would reportedly be for the camera, while the pill houses other sensors. The front panels of the entire lineup have now leaked on Weibo — giving us a look at what could be the iPhone 14’s front design.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo – here are the changes to note:

1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources

2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac’s report regarding taller displays pic.twitter.com/UtqNcBB9aP — Saran (@SaranByte) April 28, 2022

As the panel photos reveal, the Pro models would feature even thinner bezels and a taller build. If these are in fact accurate, the aspect ratio would also be changing from 19.5:9 to 20:9. For those who are unfamiliar with the matter, this year’s iPhone lineup will reportedly replace the regular Mini model with a Max one. So users would get to choose between two different screen sizes (6.1 and 6.7 inches) that are similar on both regular and Pro models.

Apple usually reveals new iPhones during its annual Fall event. So we could be around five months away from seeing the iPhone 14 lineup officially. Considering most of the trusted leaks and rumors don’t contradict each other, though, we might already have a clear idea what these devices will look like.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14 later this year? If so, which model? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac