Despite its beginner-friendly UI, Home Assistant offers top-tier automation facilities under the hood. If you’re a smart home enthusiast or a tinkerer with multiple IoT gadgets in your arsenal, HASS is a gold mine for automation projects. But for folks who fall under the casual user umbrella, you can leverage blueprints in your Home Assistant workstation instead of spending hours compiling lines of code just to automate a couple of LEDs.

If you haven’t heard of them, blueprints are community-created scripts that offer convenient menus and toggles to help you create trigger-action sequences for your smart devices. As someone who’s deep into the Home Assistant rabbit hole, here’s a curated list of my favorite HASS blueprints.

Related 4 things I learned by turning a Raspberry Pi into a dedicated Home Assistant hub I've been using my Raspberry Pi as a Home Assistant hub for months, and here are some lessons I learned along the way

5 Frigate notifications

Keeps intruders at bay and amazes my guests