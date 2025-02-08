Summary This home dashboard uses a Raspberry Pi & touchscreen, creating a central hub for essential info.

Parts used include a Dell 24'' touchscreen, a Raspberry Pi 5, and LineageOS with Nova Launcher.

The creator tried different software but settled on Android OS & touchscreen for interactivity.

Don't you just hate it when you have a 24'' touchscreen sitting around the house doing nothing? Happens to everyone. Well, it seems one person has found a way to put theirs to good use, as they converted it into a home dashboard with a little help from a Raspberry Pi.

This home dashboard brings all the essential information using a Raspberry Pi

Redditor _ctl posted this project on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, and it's really impressive. They wanted one single screen from which they could pull up YouTube videos, check the weather, and look at their calendar, which they refer to as their "home dashboard." Well, as luck would have it, they just so happened to have a 24'' touchscreen just lying around, so they got to work putting it to use.

If you're interested, here's the full list of parts used:

Monitor: Dell P2424HT – a 24” touchscreen that supports both touch input and video over USB-C, which made setup super clean. Computer: Raspberry Pi 5 (4GB) – plenty powerful for this use case. OS: LineageOS running Android 15. I followed this guide: https://konstakang.com/devices/rpi5/AOSP15/ Launcher: Nova Launcher

The creator states they tried using MagicMirror and Dakboard, but found them both to be more suitable for a passive display than something you can directly interact with. They even tried just plugging in a Chromebook, but it felt "clunky."

So there you go—a cool use for a spare Raspberry Pi 5 that gives you a central hub in your home. And if you think this project was pretty out there, check out these unconventional uses for a Raspberry Pi for some even stranger ideas.