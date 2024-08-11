Key Takeaways Elevate your work-from-home experience with must-have essentials like the Belkin MagSafe charger and Kasa smart plug for convenience.

With ever-growing workflows, our home office has become more than just a corner desk. The transition to remote work has blurred the lines between our personal and professional lives, making the home office more crucial than ever before. While a comfortable chair and a decent laptop get the job done, the right tech can truly elevate your work-from-home experience in no time. In this post, we will delve into the must-have home office essentials for a productive and enjoyable workday.

9 Belkin MagSafe charger

A convenient charging hub

Belkin is known for delivering some of the top accessories for Apple users, and the company’s latest all-in-one MagSafe charger is no different. The wireless MagSafe charger supports up to 15W for iPhones and delivers fast charging for the latest Apple wearables. It declutters your workspace and uses a single cable to juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods conveniently.

From powerful magnets to quality build materials, everything about Belkin’s wireless charger screams quality and easily justifies the asking price. Belkin offers a 2-year warranty and a Connected Equipment Warranty (CEW) of up to $2500 so that you can rest assured about the protection of your pricey Apple devices.

8 Kasa smart plug

Control your gadgets like a pro

A smart plug is another essential item in your home office setup. It transforms your ordinary appliances and devices into ‘smart’ ones. While there are dozens of smart plugs out there, Kasa stands out due to ease of use, affordability, and compatibility with major voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Once your smart plug is set up and ready to use, you can simply ask Siri or Alexa to turn off or on the device. You can also glance over energy consumption in real time and keep your home office electricity bill in check. It is easy to use and comes with feature-rich compatible mobile apps on Android and iPhone.

7 Govee smart light bulb

Create an ideal lighting environment

Are you creating a work-from-home setup from scratch? Apart from a smart plug, you also need a smart light bulb to elevate your workspace in minutes. And when it comes to smart bulbs, you simply can’t go wrong with Govee.

Govee offers multiple bulb packs and comes with millions of colors and 54 ready-to-use presets to change room mood with a single tap. Another interesting add-on is music sync. It can change bulb color and brightness based on the detected music on your phone. It supports timers and schedules, and the compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa makes them convenient as well. You can’t go wrong with these.

6 MOKin USB-C docking station

Connect your devices without thinking twice

Do you usually hook your powerful laptop to a monitor? Most modern laptops come with limited ports, and you need to have a docking station in place to connect relevant devices. Here is where MOKin USB-C dongle comes into play.

It offers a 12-in-1 USB hub with multiple ports such as HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, microSD, Display Port, Ethernet, headphone jack, USB-C, and more. The HDMI and DP ports are worth talking about as they support 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. It even supports triple displays with compatible laptops. The USB-C port even supports 100W power delivery, which comes in handy at times.

5 Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam

Compose virtual meetings in style

Instead of purchasing a separate webcam and a microphone, you should invest in a high-quality 4K webcam that comes with powerful microphones built in. While Logitech offers several webcams, the MX Brio 4K remains our top pick. Here’s why.

The webcam supports 4K resolution at 30fps and 1080p resolution at 60fps. It even comes with a privacy shutter and AI enhancements to improve the image quality with auto-exposure, white balance, and autofocus. The integrated dual-beamforming noise-reducing microphones eliminate background noise and let you conduct smooth video calls. As usual, it’s compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebooks. It may seem expensive at first glance, but in our opinion, it’s worth the asking price.

4 AROEVE air purifier

Breathe pure air

An air purifier is another productivity booster for your work-from-home setup. It improves indoor air quality, reduces allergies, eliminates harmful gases, protects against viruses, and ultimately enhances focus and productivity. Among the dozens of options available on Amazon, AROEVE remains our go-to pick for several reasons.

It delivers a high circulation rate, is ideal for up to 215 ft² rooms, operates at low volume at 22 dB, and lets you enjoy fragrant air with an aroma pad. You simply need to add 4-5 drops of your favorite essential oil and create a pleasant and healthy environment. It’s visually pleasing and comes in a couple of shades to match your home office setup.

3 Amazon Echo

Control your compatible devices with Alexa

Over time, you may have several smart devices in your home office. Now, you need a smart speaker to control them with voice commands. Amazon offers several smart speakers, and the Echo line remains our top go-to choice for specific reasons. Aside from its premium sound, it acts as a smart home hub to control locks, lights, curtains, and more.

You can even set routines to auto-play Flash Briefing, switch on lights when you enter the room or switch off the AC at specific events. Amazon Echo is compatible with all the leading music streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, and more. The smart speaker is available in three color options: Blue, White, and Black.

2 Sony WH-1000XM5

Cut down distractions and noise

The Sony WH-1000XM5 in its carrying case

A pair of ANC headphones is another essential technology that every home office needs. If budget isn’t an issue, we recommend getting Sony’s WH-1000XM5 to truly elevate your home office setup. Thanks to dedicated processors that control eight microphones, they easily deliver class-leading ANC as well as or better than any over-the-ear headphones.

Whether you are composing long video calls, enjoying your favorite Spotify playlists, or simply want to answer quick phone calls, the WH-1000XM5 can get the job done in style. They offer a 30-hour battery life with a quick charging function to top up 3 hours of playback with only three minutes of charge. While the company offers a travel case with your purchase, the increased dimensions may irritate some. The headphones are available in Black, Blue, and Silver shades.

1 Dell UltraSharp 40-inch monitor

Multitask like a pro

Your ideal work-from-home setup is simply incomplete without an ultrawide monitor. While a standard monitor with a 16:9 panel gets the job done, an ultrawide form factor with a 21:9 aspect ratio takes the multitasking experience to the next level. Although there are several full-HD and quad-HD ultrawide monitors out there, nothing beats Dell’s UltraSharp monitor with 5K resolution.

It supports a 120Hz panel, has an excellent 2000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, Variable Refresh Rate, and 9W speakers to enjoy light music in the evenings. The port selection includes a USB Type-C socket, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and a Thunderbolt 4 socket. Unfortunately, the price is on the higher side. If you are looking for some affordable alternatives, glance over our listicle below.

Work from home like a boss

The above-mentioned products not only fuel your productivity but also enhance your well-being. What are you waiting for? Purchase your favorite gadgets, streamline your tasks, bid farewell to distractions, and transform your home office into something that truly sparks joy. Check out our separate post if you want to explore more such products for an ideal work-from-home setup.

Aside from essential tech hardware, you can also embrace some of the top productivity apps to revamp your workflow.