When you buy a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you may notice an app called Home. Despite being a tech enthusiast, I mostly ignored it because I wasn't using any smart home appliances. These devices just didn't appeal to me. I mean, do I really need to ask Siri to turn off the bulb when I could just smack the switch?

At the time, the concept of smart home products even appalled me. We all know that smart devices don't always work as expected and are prone to malfunction. I imagined myself wasting more time trying to interact with them when they're supposed to simplify my life. I was so very wrong.

How a light bulb started everything

My smart journey started with a basic color bulb. I've always been a fan of dimly lit environments, especially after sunset. The traditional bulb I would rely on didn't offer brightness or temperature adjustments, so they either blinded me or sat in utter darkness. Thanks to the Yeelight Bulb Color 1S, I finally got to enjoy a bulb that could adapt to my sophisticated lighting standards, and would work with Apple HomeKit.

Every sunset, as long as I'm at home, the bulb will shine in a warm yellow color. Prior to adopting this bulb, I had often found myself working in a pitch-black room since I lose track of time when focusing on my job. This automatic behavior not only adjusts my work environment when the sun sets, but it also acts as a glaring, visual reminder of the time.

When I leave the house, the light bulb will automatically disable. Gone are the days of accidentally leaving the lights on. Once I get back, right before I unlock the door, it will turn itself on if it's past sunset. I don't even have to say "Hey Siri, turn on the light." These entire workflows occur automatically in the background without forcing me to do anything.

As I write this, I acknowledge that this sounds like such a fancy first-world problem, needing to manually enable/disable light bulbs. However, trust me, as a third-world resident, even I appreciate how this basic bulb simplifies aspects of my life.

5 Images

Close

Of course, you can choose any shade from the color picker and adjust the brightness as desired. These controls work through touch input in the Home app, voice commands with Siri, or HomeKit automations. It's worth noting, though, that HomeKit automations only work if you have a HomeKit Hub, such as an Apple TV or HomePod. Without a hub, you will be limited to Siri commands and touch controls through your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac.

Using the Yeelight Bulb Color 1S is easy

While the Yeelight Bulb Color 1S has a companion app for software updates and more advanced features, I don't depend on it at all. In fact, you don't even need the companion app to set up or control the light bulb. Since it has HomeKit integration, you can set it up directly in the Apple Home app and control it through all of your Apple devices. The dedicated app does help you to utilize more features, such as more advanced scenes, animated lightning, music sync, and much more, but I don't need the extra perks.

It's a great feeling being able to just toggle the light off through the iPad Air 5's Control Center as you stream a movie on the excellent tablet in bed. It's just magical being able to mutter "Hey Siri, turn on the white light" when you're half asleep and unable to reach your iPhone. There are half a dozen different ways to control this bulb, so no matter how hands-free or not you are, you won't miss out.

While I would only advise you to buy this Yeelight bulb if you have a HomeKit Hub (you won't be able to utilize its automations, which defeats most of its purpose), it's also compatible with other smart home standards, such as those from Google and Samsung. So even if you're not an Apple user, you can still utilize this light bulb through its companion app on Android OS. Feature availability may vary, but you'll likely be able to utilize all the main features you expect it to pack.

Why pay for a smart bulb at all?

Of course, you can buy a regular bulb for a significantly cheaper price. However, paying around $20 once in an eternity shouldn't be such a dealbreaker for most people interested in adding smarts to their homes. After all, the bulb is durable, and I've used it daily for over half a year now with no issues whatsoever. This isn't a monthly subscription that will impact your long-term budget. It's just a one-time, reasonably-priced purchase that infinitely simplifies one's life.