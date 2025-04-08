I love streaming Spotify music, but my phone's and laptop's built-in speakers aren't the best. Typically, I use HomePod to stream music from my iPhone and iPad despite knowing it lacks native Spotify integration and works only with AirPlay-supporting Apple devices. Also, the fact that HomePod is absent from the Spotify Connect-enabled products list hurts; it doesn't work directly with Android phones and Windows or Linux-based computers.

Because of that, I decided to turn the HomePod into a Spotify Connect device with a Raspberry Pi SBC. It is a makeshift solution involving packages that aren't actively maintained and work only on Raspberry Pi with Debian or Ubuntu. Since it's unlikely that Apple will work with Spotify to make it a Spotify Connect device anytime soon, I managed to convert the HomePod into a universal, unrestricted Spotify speaker using a Raspberry Pi 4B. Here's how to do it.

Streaming Spotify music to HomePod over AirPlay Isn't Straightforward

The official ways are more like a workaround

When using Spotify on my iPhone, iPad, or Mac, I need to open the Control Center to choose AirPlay and switch the Sound Output source to HomePod. Well, that's not exactly an ideal integration. Alternatively, I can ask Siri to play a song using the Spotify app on my iPhone (iOS 17.4 or higher), iPad (iPadOS 17.4 or higher), and Mac (macOS 10.14 Sonoma or higher). However, getting Siri to use Spotify to play music over HomePod is a struggle, mostly because Apple allows limited integration of third-party apps with Siri.

Besides that, I am at the mercy of third-party apps such as AirMusic and AirStreamer on Android phones and Windows 11 computers to use Spotify with HomePod over AirPlay. That means I need to always update those AirPlay mirroring apps for Android and Windows devices.

These workarounds didn't offer one thing — the capability to use the HomePod as a wireless speaker for seamless playback from any device or platform. I wanted the HomePod to work with all of them without using third-party apps on a mobile or computer.