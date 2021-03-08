Honor 20 series and Honor View 20 are getting EMUI 11-based Magic UI 4.0 update

Magic UI 4.0 is the next major update to Honor’s UX, which in turn builds upon the changes and improvements that Huawei undertakes for EMUI 11. The EMUI 11 update is already available on a handful of Huawei smartphones via stable channel, meaning Honor devices are ready to board the update train as well. In a bid to deliver the latest software experience to legacy devices, the Chinese OEM is now rolling out the Magic UI 4.0 update to the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and the Honor View 20 across the globe.

According to a recent report from Huawei Central, the stable version of Magic UI 4.0 is now live for the global variants of the Honor View 20 and the Honor 20 series. The update carries version number 11.0.0.138 and is about 1.84GB in size. Although the underlying Android layer is apparently still based on Android 10, the new build brings along a refreshed UI and tons of new features including a multi-window mode, revamped Always on Display styles, collaborative note editing, and much more.

As with the previous EMUI 11 releases for different Huawei devices, this will be a phased rollout with only a small batch of aforementioned Honor phones initially receiving the OTA. If no critical issues crop up in the first phase and everything looks smooth, the rollout will gradually be expanded to more devices over the coming days.

If you own the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, or Honor View 20, keep an eye out for the Magic UI 4.0 OTA notification. Since the company is only offering limited access to the new software, it’s safe to say that it’ll be quite a while before the update hits all the devices out there. In case you haven’t received the update prompt yet, you can still manually check for the new build by navigating to the Update section in the Support app on your phone.