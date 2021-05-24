Honor’s upcoming phones will have Google apps pre-installed

After freeing itself from its parent company, Huawei, earlier this year, Honor has been hard at work restoring everything that it lost access to as a result of US sanctions. One of the biggest blows struck by US sanctions was Huawei losing access to the Android license. This meant, Huawei could no longer pre-install Google’s proprietary apps and services on its future smartphones. Since Honor was a sub-brand of Huawei at the time, it was affected too and as a result, subsequently launched Honor smartphones — Honor 10X Max, Honor 9S, Honor 10X Lite, etc., were launched without any Google apps and services. Now that Honor is no longer a part of Huawei anymore, and thus seemingly not affected by US sanctions, Google apps will be finally making their way to Honor phones.

Honor is gearing up to launch the new Honor 50 series, and ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed (via Gizmochina) its upcoming phones will have Google pre-installed. The source of information is Honor Germany’s Twitter handle, which revealed this info while responding to a user tweet.

Ja, das können wir bestätigen. Aber pssst, soll noch eine Überraschung werden 😉 — HonorDE (@HonorGermany) May 21, 2021

Similar to prior Honor devices, the new phones will still run MagicUI, but Honor says it will include several exclusive features on top of it. The Honor 50 would be the first phone to launch with Google apps since Google revoked Huawei and Honor’s Android license last year. Gaining access to Google apps will mark a big step forward for Honor as it seeks to renter the global smartphone market scene and regain its lost territories.

Honor has already confirmed its upcoming Honor 50 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 778G chipset. As per rumors, the new series will consist of three phones and feature an AMOLED 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and dual selfie cameras.