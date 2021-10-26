Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite launched globally with GMS

After splitting away from Huawei late last year, Honor launched its first smartphone lineup as an independent company this June. At a launch event in China, the company unveiled three new devices — the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50SE. The company has now launched two Honor 50 series devices internationally, and they come with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor 50 & Honor 50 Lite: Specifications

Specification Honor 50 Honor 50 Lite Dimensions & Weight 159.96 x 73.76 x 7.78mm

175g 161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5mm

192g Display 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED

2340 x 1080p

100% DCI-P3 coverage

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD

2376 x 1080p SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Adreno 642L GPU

N/A RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB + 256GB 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,300mAh

66W fast charging 4,300mAh

66W fast charging Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 64MP f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.4

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 16MP f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 5G NR

4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Bluetooth 5.2 4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 with GMS Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 with GMS Colors Midnight Black

Emerald Green Deep Sea Blue

Space Silver

Midnight Black

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite launched internationally are not the same as the Honor 50 series devices launched in China earlier this year. The global variant of the Honor 50 is like a cross between the Chinese Honor 50 and Honor 50SE. The Honor 50 Lite, on the other hand, seems to be a completely new device.

The Honor 50 launched internationally packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Like the Chinese variant, the international variant also features a 32MP selfie shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery. However, it features a 108MP primary camera and 66W fast charging support like the Honor 50SE.

Although some may assume that the Honor 50 Lite is a rebranded Honor 50SE, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The device features a slightly smaller 6.67-inch display, comes in a single 6GB+128GB configuration, and features an inferior 64MP quad-camera setup. At the moment, Honor hasn’t revealed all details about the device. So we can’t be sure if that’s all that’s different between the Honor 50SE and the Honor 50 Lite. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as we learn more.

Both the Honor 50 series devices run Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 out of the box. They also come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) preinstalled.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite are priced as follows:

Honor 50: 6GB + 128GB: €529 8GB + 256GB: €599

Honor 50 Lite: 6GB + 128GB: €299



Honor has not shared availability information at the moment. We’ll update this post when the company reveals more details. You can also check Honor’s global website for more information.