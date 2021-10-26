Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite launched globally with GMS
After splitting away from Huawei late last year, Honor launched its first smartphone lineup as an independent company this June. At a launch event in China, the company unveiled three new devices — the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50SE. The company has now launched two Honor 50 series devices internationally, and they come with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor 50 & Honor 50 Lite: Specifications

SpecificationHonor 50Honor 50 Lite
Dimensions & Weight
  • 159.96 x 73.76 x 7.78mm
  • 175g
  • 161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5mm
  • 192g
Display
  • 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED
  • 2340 x 1080p
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 300Hz touch sampling rate
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD
  • 2376 x 1080p
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • Adreno 642L GPU
N/A
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,300mAh
  • 66W fast charging
  • 4,300mAh
  • 66W fast charging
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP f/2.4
  • Depth: 2MP f/2.4
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.9
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.4
  • Macro: 2MP f/2.4
  • Depth: 2MP f/2.4
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.216MP f/2.0
Port(s)USB Type-CUSB Type-C
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
  • 4G LTE
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 4G LTE
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
SoftwareMagic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 with GMSMagic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 with GMS
Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Emerald Green
  • Deep Sea Blue
  • Space Silver
  • Midnight Black

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite launched internationally are not the same as the Honor 50 series devices launched in China earlier this year. The global variant of the Honor 50 is like a cross between the Chinese Honor 50 and Honor 50SE. The Honor 50 Lite, on the other hand, seems to be a completely new device.

Honor 50 launch poster

The Honor 50 launched internationally packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Like the Chinese variant, the international variant also features a 32MP selfie shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery. However, it features a 108MP primary camera and 66W fast charging support like the Honor 50SE.

Honor 50 Lite launch poster

Although some may assume that the Honor 50 Lite is a rebranded Honor 50SE, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The device features a slightly smaller 6.67-inch display, comes in a single 6GB+128GB configuration, and features an inferior 64MP quad-camera setup. At the moment, Honor hasn’t revealed all details about the device. So we can’t be sure if that’s all that’s different between the Honor 50SE and the Honor 50 Lite. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as we learn more.

Both the Honor 50 series devices run Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 out of the box. They also come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) preinstalled.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite are priced as follows:

  • Honor 50:
    • 6GB + 128GB: €529
    • 8GB + 256GB: €599
  • Honor 50 Lite:
    • 6GB + 128GB: €299

Honor has not shared availability information at the moment. We’ll update this post when the company reveals more details. You can also check Honor’s global website for more information.

