Honor 50 series goes official with Snapdragon 778G and 100W fast charging

In a launch event in China today, Honor unveiled three new Android smartphones: the Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, and Honor 50 SE. We’ve seen plenty of Honor 50 series leaks over the past couple of months, which have left little to the imagination. Therefore, today’s launch is merely an official confirmation of the previous leaks.

Honor 50 series: Specifications

Specifications Honor 50 Pro Honor 50 Honor 50 SE Dimensions and Weight 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm

187g 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm

175g 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm

191g Display 6.-72-inch OLED

Full HD+

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

100% DCI-P3 coverage 6.57-inch OLED

Full HD+

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage 6.78-inch LCD

Full HD+

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process Mediatek Dimensity 900 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

TSMC 6nm process RAM and Storage 8GB / 12GB RAM

256GB flash storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage Rear Camera Primary : 100MP f/1.9 primary

: 100MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary : 2MP macro

: 2MP macro Quaternary: 2MP depth Primary : 100MP f/1.9 primary

: 100MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary : 2MP macro

: 2MP macro Quaternary: 2MP depth Primary : 108MP f/1.9 primary

: 108MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide f/2.25, EIS

: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.25, EIS Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 32MP + 12MP (wide-angle) 32MP 16MP f/2.4 Battery 4,000mAh battery

100W fast charging 4,300mAh

100W fast charging 4,000mAh

66W fast charging Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi AC

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Software Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

At the top of the ladder sits the Honor 50 Pro, packing a 6.72-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. On the back, the phone features a quad-camera setup. The dual-circle camera island looks a lot like what we saw in the recent Huawei P50 leaks. The setup consists of a 100MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Under the hood, the Honor 50 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Another important highlight of the Honor 50 Pro is its 4,000mAh battery which supports 100W fast charging.

The standard Honor 50 is pretty much the same as the Pro model but has a slightly smaller display, slower charging speed, and a bigger battery.

Honor 50 SE

The Honor 50 SE is a different beast altogether. It shares the design language with the Pro and standard models but has wildly different hardware. On the front, it has a 6.78-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which packs 2x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores running at 2.4GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Over on the back, you get a triple camera setup comprised of a 100MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle cam, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Honor 50 SE packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Just like the other models, the Honor 50 SE runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 4.2 on top. Honor confirmed to The Verge in a statement that the Honor 50 series will go through Google’s security review and will “have Google Mobile Services (“GMS”) preinstalled on compatible devices, in accordance with Google’s licensing and governance models.”

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 50 series is launching first in China. Honor has confirmed it will be bringing the Honor 50 to international markets soon.

The Honor 50 series is available for pre-order in China starting today at the following prices: