Honor 50 series goes official with Snapdragon 778G and 100W fast charging

In a launch event in China today, Honor unveiled three new Android smartphones: the Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, and Honor 50 SE. We’ve seen plenty of Honor 50 series leaks over the past couple of months, which have left little to the imagination. Therefore, today’s launch is merely an official confirmation of the previous leaks.

Honor 50 series: Specifications

SpecificationsHonor 50 ProHonor 50Honor 50 SE
Dimensions and Weight
  • 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm
  • 187g
  • 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm
  • 175g
  • 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm
  • 191g
Display
  • 6.-72-inch OLED
  • Full HD+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate
  • 10-bit color depth
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 6.57-inch OLED
  • Full HD+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 6.78-inch LCD
  • Full HD+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
  • Mediatek Dimensity 900
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz
  • ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
  • TSMC 6nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 256GB flash storage
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB flash storage
  • 6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB flash storage
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 100MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Quaternary: 2MP depth
  • Primary: 100MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Quaternary: 2MP depth
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.25, EIS
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
Front Camera
  • 32MP + 12MP (wide-angle)
  • 32MP
  • 16MP f/2.4
Battery
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 100W fast charging
  • 4,300mAh
  • 100W fast charging
  • 4,000mAh
  • 66W fast charging
Connectivity 
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi AC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
Software
  • Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
  • Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
  • Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

At the top of the ladder sits the Honor 50 Pro, packing a 6.72-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. On the back, the phone features a quad-camera setup. The dual-circle camera island looks a lot like what we saw in the recent Huawei P50 leaks. The setup consists of a 100MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Honor 50 series in four colors

Under the hood, the Honor 50 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Another important highlight of the Honor 50 Pro is its 4,000mAh battery which supports 100W fast charging.

The standard Honor 50 is pretty much the same as the Pro model but has a slightly smaller display, slower charging speed, and a bigger battery.

Honor 50 SE

The Honor 50 SE is a different beast altogether. It shares the design language with the Pro and standard models but has wildly different hardware. On the front, it has a 6.78-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which packs 2x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores running at 2.4GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Over on the back, you get a triple camera setup comprised of a 100MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle cam, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Honor 50 SE packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Just like the other models, the Honor 50 SE runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 4.2 on top. Honor confirmed to The Verge in a statement that the Honor 50 series will go through Google’s security review and will “have Google Mobile Services (“GMS”) preinstalled on compatible devices, in accordance with Google’s licensing and governance models.”

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 50 series is launching first in China. Honor has confirmed it will be bringing the Honor 50 to international markets soon.

The Honor 50 series is available for pre-order in China starting today at the following prices:

  • Honor 50 Pro
    • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,699 (~$578)
    • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~$625)
  • Honor 50
    • 8GB + 128GB: CNY 2,699 (~$422)
    • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,999 (~$469)
    • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,399 (~$531)
  • Honor 50 SE
    • 6GB + 128GB: CNY 2,399 (~$374)
    • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,699 (~$422)

