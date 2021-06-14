Honor 50 series specifications leaked ahead of 16 June launch

Honor is set to launch its first smartphone series after splitting away from Huawei late last year. The company has unveiled that it will launch the new Honor 50 series in China on June 16th, and it will come with Google Play Services pre-installed. Previous leaks about the upcoming devices have revealed that they will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. We’ve also seen promotional images of the phones, confirming that they will have a design similar to the upcoming Huawei P50 series phones. We’ve also learned that the phones will offer 100W fast charging support and a hypercurved display. Now, just two days ahead of the official announcement, a new leak has revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming Honor devices.

The latest leak comes from noted leaker Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles), and it suggests that the Honor 50 series will include three devices — the Honor 50 SE, Honor 50, and Honor 50 Pro. The Honor 50 SE will be a mid-range phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel, and a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. In the camera department, it will feature a 16MP selfie shooter, a 100MP f/1.9 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The leak also highlights that the device will measure 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm and weigh 191 grams.

Unlike the SE variant, the Honor 50 will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone will measure 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm and weigh 175 grams. For photography, it will feature a 108MP f/1.9 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it will feature a 32MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Lastly, the Honor 50 Pro will be the most feature-rich phone in the lineup, featuring a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display, the same Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone will feature the same rear-facing camera setup as the non-Pro model, but it will include a 32MP+12MP dual camera setup over on the front. The phone will measure 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm and weigh 187 grams. All three devices in the upcoming Honor 50 series will run Magic UI 4.2 out of the box.

At the moment, we have no information on the pricing and availability of these devices. But we expect to learn more during the launch event later this week.