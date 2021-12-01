Honor’s latest mid-range phones pack Snapdragon 778G Plus, 108MP main camera and 66W fast charging

In an event in China today, Honor officially lifted the covers off the new Honor 60 series, featuring the Honor 60 and Honor Pro. The new lineup succeeds the Honor 50 series that came out in June. As far as upgrades and improvements are concerned, the new lineup feels underwhelming. The only notable upgrades the Honor 60 series has to offer are better camera hardware and a slightly faster chipset.

Honor 60 series: Specifications

Specification Honor 60 Pro Honor 60 Dimensions & Weight 163.9 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm

192g 161.4 x 73.3 x 8 mm

179g Display 6.78-inch OLED

FHD+ (2652 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage 6.67-inch OLED

FHD+ (2340 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

256GB storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage Battery & Charging 4,800mAh battery

66W fast charging support 4,800mAh battery

66W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 108MP f/1.9 primary

: 108MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2

: 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 depth Primary : 108MP f/1.9 primary

: 108MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2

: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary : 2MP depth

: 2MP depth Quaternary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 50MP f/2.4 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

Honor 6o Pro

The Honor 60 Pro is the most powerful of the duo. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. As far as the chipset is concerned, we’re not seeing any significant upgrades is here. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MPdepth sensor. Over on the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.

A large 4,800mAh battery keeps the show running, a step up from the 4,000mAh cell on the Honor 5o Pro. However, the charging speed has been dialed down to 66W from 100W. On the software front, the Honor 60 Pro runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. Other highlights include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2

Honor 60

The regular Honor 60 is similar to the Pro model in most regards, save for display, camera setup, and chipset. It flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The back houses four cameras, featuring a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP camera. Finally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G — unlike the Pro model which packs the Plus variant of the chipset.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60 are available for pre-order in China starting today at the following prices:

Honor 60 Pro 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,699 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,999

Honor 60 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,999 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,299



Honor hasn’t shared any details about the subsequent international launch of the new Honor 60 lineup.