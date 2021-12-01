Honor’s latest mid-range phones pack Snapdragon 778G Plus, 108MP main camera and 66W fast charging
In an event in China today, Honor officially lifted the covers off the new Honor 60 series, featuring the Honor 60 and Honor Pro. The new lineup succeeds the Honor 50 series that came out in June. As far as upgrades and improvements are concerned, the new lineup feels underwhelming. The only notable upgrades the Honor 60 series has to offer are better camera hardware and a slightly faster chipset.

Honor 60 series: Specifications

SpecificationHonor 60 ProHonor 60
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.9 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm
  • 192g
  • 161.4 x 73.3 x 8 mm
  • 179g
Display
  • 6.78-inch OLED
  • FHD+ (2652 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
  • 6.67-inch OLED
  • FHD+ (2340 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
  • 256GB storage
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,800mAh battery
  • 66W fast charging support
  • 4,800mAh battery
  • 66W fast charging support
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scannerIn-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 depth
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2
  • Tertiary: 2MP depth
  • Quaternary: 2MP macro
Front Camera(s)
  • 50MP f/2.4
  • 32MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • USB Type-C
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
Software
  • Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11
  • Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

Honor 6o Pro

The Honor 60 Pro is the most powerful of the duo. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. As far as the chipset is concerned, we’re not seeing any significant upgrades is here. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MPdepth sensor. Over on the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.

Honor 60 series in four colors

A large 4,800mAh battery keeps the show running, a step up from the 4,000mAh cell on the Honor 5o Pro. However, the charging speed has been dialed down to 66W from 100W. On the software front, the Honor 60 Pro runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. Other highlights include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2

Honor 60

The regular Honor 60 is similar to the Pro model in most regards, save for display, camera setup, and chipset. It flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The back houses four cameras, featuring a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP camera. Finally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G — unlike the Pro model which packs the Plus variant of the chipset.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60 are available for pre-order in China starting today at the following prices:

  • Honor 60 Pro
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,699
    • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,999
  • Honor 60
    • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,999
    • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,299

Honor hasn’t shared any details about the subsequent international launch of the new Honor 60 lineup.

