Miss notification LEDs? This new variant of the Honor 60 Pro has a unique solution

In December last year, Honor unveiled two new mid-range smartphones — the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. Three months later, the company has now introduced a new variant of the Honor 60 Pro called Honor Code. It’s essentially the same phone hardware-wise but features a brand new design with an electrochromic glass back.

The Honor 60 Pro “Honor Code” stands out from the crowd with its unique design. The phone’s back incorporates electrochromic glass with big stylized letters (H, O, N, O, R) printed all over it. These letters glow in sync with the rhythm of the incoming call, alarms, reminders, and notifications. Honor says the back provides “millisecond-level response speed,” and you can customize the glowing effect and its speed to your liking from the device settings.

Honor’s demonstration video shows how the letters on the back light up during incoming calls:

Honor is not the first company to use electrochromic glass on a smartphone. OnePlus and Vivo have previously demonstrated concept phones with color-changing backs featuring electrochromic glass.

The Honor 60 Pro “Honor Code” variant comes in a single 12GB/256GB memory option and costs CNY 3,999 (~$633). It’s available for pre-order in China starting today. There’s still no word on when the Honor 60 series will launch globally.

In terms of the hardware, the Honor 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MPdepth sensor. Over on the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.

The Honor 60 Pro packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. Other highlights include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Source: Weibo