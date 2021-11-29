Honor 60’s full specifications have leaked ahead of its launch

It’s not uncommon for phones to leak ahead of their official launches, and the latest early reveal is that of the Honor 60. The full specifications of the phone — which will launch on December 1 — have surfaced online. We also get a sneak peek of the Honor 60 Pro renders, which give us a clear visual of what the device will look like. However, when it comes to the Pro’s technical details, the leaker hasn’t shared much.

As 91mobiles reports, industry insider Ishan Agarwal has shared some details regarding the Honor 60 series. The Honor 60 is said to come with 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery. Thanks to potential 66W support, you might be able to fast charge its battery using a compatible adapter. The phone will likely feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a pixel density of 395 pixel per inch (ppi). When it comes to the processor, this phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset.

According to the leaks, the Honor 60 will rock a triple rear camera system, with a 108MP main sensor paired with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The cameras accompanying it will likely be an 8MP f/2.0 ultrawide camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The leaks indicate that the phone will support Bluetooth 5.2 and run MagicUI 5.0 — based on Android 11. It’s unclear, though, at which point the phone will receive Android 12 as an over-the-air software update.

This phone measures 161.4×73.3×7.98mm and weighs 179 grams only, as Ishan has indicated. It’s expected to come in four different colors to choose from — Bright Black, Juliet, Starry Sky Blue, and Jade Green. Agarwal hasn’t shared much regarding the Pro model’s specs, but he believes that it’ll feature the same screen size as the regular model with a centered hole-punch front camera. The Pro model is also said to include a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main camera, as well. Apart from that, we only know that it might also have a black color option. We will have to wait till December 1 for the official reveal of the Honor 60 series.

Do you plan on buying an Honor 60 or Honor 60 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.