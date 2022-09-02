Honor launches Honor 70 and MagicBook 14 at IFA, teases foldable for international market

Honor kicked off IFA week with the first big event of the show, launching a phone, laptop, and tablet for the international market.

Some of these products, including the Honor 70 phone, had already launched in China and the UK, but nonetheless, this event served as a global showcase for the phone. Perhaps in bigger news, Honor CEO George Zhao announced the brand will bring its “next foldable phone” to international markets including and especially Europe.

Specifications

Honor 70 Honor Pad 8 Honor MagicBook 14 CPU Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Snapdragon 680 12th-gen Intel Core i5-2500H (Alder Lake) Dimensions and weight 161.4 mm x 73.3 mm x 7.91 mm

178g 240.2mm x 159mm x 6.9mm

520g 322.5mm x 214.8mm x 16.9mm

1.58kg Display 6.67 inches OLED 58°curved punch Display4

1.07 Billion colors, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 10+

120Hz 12-inch 2K IPS LCD

2000×1200

350 nits

60Hz 14-inch

2K LCD

100% DCI-P3 Camera 54MP wide, IMX8000, f/1.9

50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

2MP depth sensor

32MP front-facing camera 5MP main

5MP front-facing camera 1080p webcam Memory 8GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM/64GB, 128GB 16GB RAM, 512GB Battery 4,800mAh 7,250mAh 75Wh Network LTE: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20

5G Wi-Fi 6: 2×2 MIMO, Dual Antenna Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.2 Sensors Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Wacom layer for stylus input Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor USB 3.2 Gen 1

Type-A port

2X USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

HDMI 2.0 port

3.5 mm jack Ports USB-C USB-C OS Android 12 with MagicUI 6.1 on top Android 12 with MagicUI 6.1 on top Windows 11 Colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Icelandic Frost Blue Blue Price Starts at £479.99 Starts at £269.99 Starts at

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Honor 70

The Honor 70 brings back the visually striking design language of last year’s Honor 50 (and the Huawei P50 Pro before that), with two large circular camera modules housing a triple camera system. New this year is a diamond-coating for the phone’s glass back that reflects light in a gradient diamond pattern. Other colors include “Midnight Black” (matte black), “Emerald Green” (light green), and Icelandic Frost (a gradient silver).

The two large camera modules houses a triple lens array headlined by the Sony IMX800, which is making its debut in the Honor 70. The IMX800 sensor packs a respectable 1/1.49-inch image sensor size and a unique 54MP resolution configuration for pixel-binned 13.5MP images. Honor says the hardware is backed by “industry-leading computational photography powered by Honor’s proprietary imaging solution” for “stunning, high-definition images.” A secondary 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera wrap up the rest of the camera package.

The Honor 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoC and supported by the company’s proprietary GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X for enhanced performance. For software, the phone runs on Honor’s MagicUI 6.1 over Android 12, and yes, Google Mobile Services work directly out of the box.

Despite the phone being relatively sleek by 2022 standards — weighing 178g and 7.9mm thick — the phone packs a 4,800 mAh battery, which can be charged at 66W fast charging speeds. The charger is included in the box.

The Honor 70 starts at £479.99 ($568) in the UK and €549 in the EU for the base 8GB+ 128GB variant. The phone will be available at Honor’s HiHonor website, Argos, Currys, and Amazon starting today. We do have our hands on the device already and are working on the full review coming next week.

Honor MagicBook 14

The MagicBook 14 is a 12th-gen Intel Alder Laker (Core i5-2500H) machine with a 14-inch 2K LCD display surrounded by an aircraft-grade aluminum casing. There are two variants, one with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and another with integrated Intel Xe graphics.

According to Honor, the IPS panel can reach a sustained maximum brightness of 300 nits and 1,500-nit peak brightness. The panel also covers 100% of sRGB color space coverage. The laptop packs a 75Wh battery that can be fully topped up in 80 minutes with the included 135W charger for the dedicated graphics card model. The integrated graphics model comes with a 65 charger which takes 95 minutes to charge from 0-100.

Honor is advertising the laptop will achieve superb battery life thanks to “OS Turbo,” a system-level energy optimization engine that uses deep machine learning to allocate computing resources intelligently. Whether this really works will need to be tested.

In terms of ports, the MagicBook 14 offers a single USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connections, a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5 mm jack. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

The MagicBook 14 is available at €1,099 or €1,299 (for the integrated graphics or dedicated graphics models) starting today on Honor’s HiHonor website and on Amazon.

Honor Pad 8

The Honor Pad 8 is an entry-level Android tablet starting at £269.99 ($320), offering a 12-inch 2K LCD display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

The Pad 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM. While these components aren’t high-end, they should be enough for a tablet aimed at media consumption and reading. To that end, Honor gave the Pad 8 an eight-speaker system with Hi-Res Audio Certification, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification to ensure the screen is easy and safe for the eyes. Weighing 520g and measuring just 6.9mm in thickness, it should be an easy tablet to carry around too.

Honor is claiming the 7,250 mAh can power the tablet for 14 hours of continuous video playback. The tablet charges at 22.5W charging speeds and the charger is included in the box.

The Honor Pad 8 is available starting at €329, today on Honor’s HiHonor website and on Amazon.

What do you think of Honor’s releases? Let us know in the comments below!