Honor Band 6 launches globally with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, and 14 days battery

After becoming an independent brand, Honor has quickly moved on with the usual course of business. The company had a strong presence at CES 2021 with a bunch of new product launches, including the new MagicBook Pro 2021 laptop and the Honor Band 6. At the time, the Chinese company didn’t share any details about when it planned to bring these products to global markets. But now, the company has finally detailed the availability and pricing of the Honor Band 6.

The Honor Band 6 is a direct successor to the Honor Band 5 that launched in 2019. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch panel with a screen resolution of 194 x 368, a massive improvement over its predecessor’s tiny 0.95-inch display. The strap is made out of silicone, and you can choose between three different colors.

The Honor Band 6 supports SpO2 monitoring and can measure your blood-oxygen levels. It also offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring along with stress level monitoring based on heart rate variability.

Like other fitness trackers, the Honor Band 6 also offers sleep tracking capabilities and can provide a detailed analysis of sleep quality, including data on deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, and naps. The band supports 10 workout modes for fitness tracking, including outdoor and indoor running, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, and free training. In terms of sensors, the band has an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

The Honor Band 6 also boasts a 5 ATM rating for water resistance, making it possible to use the tracker during swimming and underwater activities. The fitness tracker packs a 180mAh battery and claims to provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, and the company says a 10-minute charge is enough to last you up to 3 days.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor Band 6 comes in three colors: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink. It’s priced at €50 and will go on sale globally from AliExpress starting March 28. It will also be available from local HiHonor online stores from April.