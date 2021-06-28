Honor confirms its next flagship phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus launch earlier today, Honor announced that it would soon launch a phone with the new flagship chipset. The company’s Present of Product Line, Ms. Fang Fei, released a statement saying that the upcoming Magic3 series will feature the new flagship chipset.

After splitting away from Huawei late last year, Honor launched its first smartphone series earlier this month. The Honor 50 series was the first to feature Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chipset — the Snapdragon 778G. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Honor Magic3 series, which will feature the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

“We’re delighted to see the collaboration between HONOR and Qualcomm Technologies take another step forward. The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for HONOR’s upcoming Magic3 series flagship,” Fei said. “The platform’s industry-leading performance and gains in AI give us the flexibility to create a mobile experience that will fulfill the needs of even the most demanding users. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will allow us to deliver best-in-class experience in the Magic series, which set new industry standards for flagship innovation, and we can’t wait for everyone to try it out in person,” she added.

In case you missed out launch announcement of the new SoC, here’s a quick refresher:

The Snapdragon 888 Plus is an updated version of last year’s Snapdragon 888, which promises 20% performance improvements. The SoC features a boosted Kryo 680 prime core clocked at up to 3.o GHz and 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance. The chipset packs the Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system, and it’s armed with the full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. For more details about Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, check out the product page on Qualcomm’s website.

While Honor hasn’t confirmed the launch date for the Magic3 series at the moment, Qualcomm has said that devices featuring the new chipset will hit the market in Q3 this year. Therefore, we expect Honor to release more details about the Magic3 series in the coming months.