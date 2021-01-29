Honor confirms it isn’t affected by U.S. trade bans like Huawei

In November 2020, after months and months of holding strong, Huawei finally relented and sold off Honor as an independent brand to a consortium of agents and dealers. This split allowed Honor to enter into partnerships with MediaTek, Qualcomm, and many others, something it could not do as long as it stuck along with Huawei. Honor’s CEO Mr. George Zhao Ming now confirms that the company is no longer constrained by the sanctions that have roadblocked Huawei for a good part of two years now.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Honor CEO Mr. George Zhao Ming appeared very optimistic about the future, with a goal to make flagship smartphones and compete with everyone, including Huawei. This actually isn’t a new goal, as Honor frequently already competed against Huawei in several price brackets in several markets. And now with the US-sanction-on-Huawei roadblock out of the way, Honor has regained a lot of its locked potential.

In addition to resuming partnerships with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Mr. Zhao also confirmed that Honor is in talks with Google and expects to resume its partnership with the company. This means that Honor could bounce back at the global level with Google Mobile Services included on its smartphones. The newly launched Honor V40 5G could be the perfect vehicle for this, though this is us speculating and Mr. Zhao did not mention such plans. The brand tries to compete in the value-for-money segments, and a good phone with GMS is just what the company needs to compete at the global level.

Shedding Huawei also has benefits beyond just smartphones. Honor recently also launched the MagicBook Pro 2021, which is a product made possible with continued cooperation with Intel and Microsoft, amongst others. There’s certainly a lot of potential here, and even if you do not purchase their products yourself as a consumer, the net effect of the competition such a company brings along is bound to benefit the market at the end.