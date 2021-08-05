Honor Earbuds 2 Lite offer ANC, great battery life, and fast charging at an affordable price

After launching the Honor 50 series earlier this year in June, Honor is now gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone lineup. The company recently confirmed that it would unveil the Magic 3 series on August 12th and that it will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. While we’re still a few days away from the launch event, Honor has now unveiled a new pair of TWS earbuds — the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite.

The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite offers a host of premium features at a relatively affordable price. They pack 10mm high fidelity dynamic drivers, two MEMS microphones, and 55mAh batteries in each earbud and offer support for premium features like active noise cancelation (ANC), fast charging, and more. The earbuds feature an in-ear style design with silicone ear tips and a long stem, and they come with a rectangular charging case that resembles the one you get with the Apple AirPods Pro.

Honor claims that the Earbuds 2 Lite offers up to 10 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge and a total of up to 32 hours with the charging case. Thanks to the fast charging support, the earbuds can be powered up to 40% in just 10 minutes, giving you up to four hours of continuous music playback in a short amount of time.

As mentioned before, the earbuds offer ANC support. On top of that, they also come with an Awareness Mode to help you hear what’s going around you without taking the earbuds out. The earbuds also offer Dual Anti-Wind technology to ensure crystal clear audio during calls, even while you’re running. Furthermore, the Earbuds 2 Lite offers Bluetooth 5.2 with an ultra-low latency mode for gaming.

The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is priced at €69.90, and it will be available in two colorways — Glacier White and Midnight Black — starting August 7th. The earbuds will be available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Finland through Honor’s website.