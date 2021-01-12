Honor launches the Band 6 smart band and MagicBook Pro 2021 laptop

Despite its recent transition, Huawei’s former subsidiary Honor made a strong appearance at CES 2021 with a couple of brand new products. The company showcased its latest budget-friendly fitness tracker, the Honor Band 6, at the trade show, along with the latest MagicBook Pro 2021 laptop. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new Honor devices:

Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 is the latest budget-friendly fitness tracker from the Chinese OEM, which offers a completely revamped design. Unlike its predecessor, the Honor Band 6 features a large 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display that has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and a physical button on the right edge. The left edge of the device has Honor branding embossed into the shell.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Honor Band 6 supports 10 sports modes, blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring, Huawei TruSeen 4.0 continuous heart rate monitoring, Huawei TruSleep sleep tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, and more. The device packs a bunch of sensors to enable these features, including an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an optical heart rate sensor.

The Honor Band 6 uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, and it packs a 180mAh battery capable of delivering up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Honor Band 6 will be launch in some international markets in the coming weeks at a price of around $35. In China, it’s priced at CNY 249 (~$39). As of now, Honor hasn’t shared a definite timeline for its release in international markets.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2021

Along with its latest fitness tracker, Honor has also announced the MagicBook Pro 2021 — an Intel-based revision of its popular thin-and-light laptop. The MagicBook Pro 2021 is powered by Intel’s Core i5-10210U processor, coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU. It features a 16.1-inch FHD display that boasts of 100% sRGB coverage for color accuracy.

The Core i5 processor on the device is accompanied by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The MagicBook Pro 2021 also features a pop-up webcam, like its predecessor. In terms of ports, the laptop features three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HMDI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. For security, the laptop includes a fingerprint sensor that doubles up as its power button.

As far as it’s battery life is concerned, Honor claims that the MagicBook Pro 2021’s 56Wh battery can keep the device up and running for upwards of 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop comes with a 65W fast charging brick that can charge it up to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. While Honor still hasn’t revealed pricing and availability information for the device, it’s expected to go on sale for around $1,000 in the coming weeks.