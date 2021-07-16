Honor’s new flagship series with Snapdragon 888 Plus is launching next month

Following the launch of the Honor 50 series, Honor is now gearing up to launch a new lineup under its Magic series. While the Honor 50 lineup consisted of mid-range devices, the upcoming Magic 3 will be a proper flagship series. There have been rumors about Honor unveiling the new series sometime in August. But now we have an official confirmation from the company itself.

Honor on Thursday sent out press invites for a global launch event taking place next month. In the invite, the Chinese company reveals it will unveil the Honor Magic 3 series on August 12. The launch event will take place at 12:30 PM Beijing Standard Time (BST) and will be streamed on Honor’s global site and other major streaming sites. The invite also shows what appears to be a giant camera sensor, so we can expect the phone to pack some impressive camera hardware. However, other than that there’s nothing more to infer here.

Honor has already confirmed the entire Magic 3 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus, the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

While the company hasn’t revealed anything beyond the chipset, leaks are already out on what we can expect from the new lineup. According to well known Weibo leaker, Digital Chat Station, the new Magic 3 series is codenamed Elizabeth. As per the leaker, one of the phones in the series might feature a 6.76-inch OLED display. We’re told the display will have a dual punch-hole design and 2772 x 1344 QHD+ screen resolution though there’s no word on its display refresh rate. Info about the camera hardware and battery capacity isn’t known, but the leak says the phone will support 66W/100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Per reliable Huawei and Honor tipster @RODENT950, the new series (code-named Elizabeth) will consist of three devices with model numbers ELZ-AN00, ELZ-AN10, ELZ-AN20.